Marc Márquez: "The door to Honda remains open"

Marc Márquez was shot off his bike by Jorge Martin at the Valencia GP. He then let it be known that his departure from Honda did not have to be for eternity.

Marc Márquez had announced on Friday that he was not thinking about Tuesday and would take a healthy dose of risk every day. After finishing third in the sprint, he explained that a result like this was the best way to thank his team, with whom he had been through thick and thin for eleven years.

Somehow it was to be feared that the Valencia adventure could end painfully for the Repsol Honda star, as he had set himself the target of a top 5 place for the full-distance race on Saturday and, after some hairy manoeuvres, darted from ninth on the first lap to second place behind Bagnaia.

He then got caught up in some skirmishes and dropped back to fifth behind Zarco, with Viñales and Martin sticking to his rear wheel on the third lap. Márquez had already announced on Saturday that he would not show much consideration for his compatriot, and in fact the two squabblers clashed in Turn 4 on the fifth lap and both crashed. Martin wanted to get on the inside in this right-hand bend, but there was no room, he righted the bike at lightning speed, grazed the Honda works rider - and sent him into a spin.

Jorge Martin thought he was innocent. "Because I was on the inside," explained the Pramac Ducati rider. Well, that's a somewhat distorted picture, because he was to the left of Marc Márquez when the impact occurred.

"I don't want to say that another podium would have been possible today. But I had good pace, I felt strong and I managed the tyres well. Jorge was a bit too optimistic with that overtaking manoeuvre. But I'm not going to criticise him because I understand his mentality 100 percent. He did a warm-up session with Viñales... And I can imagine that he only had eyes for the red rider in front. That's why he attacked. As a rider, I have sympathy for him, he has already apologised to me."

"But this incident today changes the emotions that have affected me this weekend. It was super nice, on Saturday evening we had a nice farewell party with all the Honda people. I don't even want to talk about a 'good bye'... There were also a lot of emotional scenes in the pits today."

Does this cryptic remark mean that there could be a reunion with Honda as soon as the bike is ready to win again? Márquez: "Of course, a new chapter is starting for me now. But I definitely don't want to close the doors. That's why I'm repeating myself now: The relationship with Honda has been amazing. And when we decided to end the collaboration, we did so by mutual agreement. I have a lot of respect for this solution. That's why I want to leave the door to Honda open."

What happened on the first lap with Marco Bezzecchi, who crashed? "I don't want to waste a lot of time and a lot of words with this rider. Because he has pushed me out many times during the season. It was a normal situation, I was on the inside, he wanted to defend his line and counterattack in turn 4. But if you are on the outside there, you will lose the duel. Because the rider on the inside lane can keep up the speed. That's what I did from Turn 2 to Turn 3, then we were side by side and he didn't want to lose out... There's nothing more to say."