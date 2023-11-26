Jorge Martin: A low blow for the Ducati factory team

Does Jorge Martin belong on Ducati's MotoGP factory team instead of the long-injured Enea Bastianini? The Italian manufacturer's managers as well as fans around the world are asking themselves this question. How the Spaniard sees the matter.

Jorge Martin has won four Grands Prix this season, as well as nine sprints. Partly because Enea Bastianini was injured for a long time in the Ducati works team, Prima Pramac Ducati won the team world championship ahead of the nominally number 1 squad from Borgo Panigale.

And Martin had the chance until the last race of the year to become the first rider from a satellite team to win the title in the MotoGP four-stroke era since 2002.

Of course, fans around the world are asking themselves whether Martin should not have joined the Ducati factory team after his magnificent 2023 season instead of Bastianini, who only finished 15th in the World Championship due to several injuries and after missing numerous races.

In addition to the riders in the Lenovo factory team, the two Pramac riders, Martin and Franco Morbidelli next year, also have a direct contract with Ducati. The Ducati managers will decide with the rider managers who will be placed in which team.

Would winning the world title have meant that Martin would be riding for the Lenovo works team in 2024? "I don't think so," said the 25-year-old in a small media round on Sunday evening. "I'm happy where I am. Even if I had won, it wouldn't make sense to change teams. If you win, it means you're in the best team - we're the best team. I haven't shown my potential to ride in red yet. I will probably never drive in red, because to show more than here is quite complicated. I finished the championship in second place."

Martin has the kind of astonishing basic speed that only outstanding riders have. But time and again he lacks the necessary composure and calm, as in the Valencia GP on Sunday, when he ended up in the gravel after a collision with Marc Marquez.

The Pramac rider is aware of this, but also sees progress: "My consistency has improved a lot. I made three mistakes in 21 races on Sunday, which was great work. The goal has to be to make zero mistakes and win the championship."

Martin categorised the collision with Marquez as a racing accident, even if most experts see it differently. "There was nothing I could do, he changed his line and closed the door on me," said Jorge in justification. "I'm sorry for him and for me. It was a combination of things - it wasn't his fault, but it wasn't mine either because I was inside him."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.