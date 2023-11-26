Brad Binder (KTM/3rd): "For me it's 4th place"

Brad Binder ended the 2023 MotoGP season with a third place in Valencia, but the Red Bull KTM factory rider did not finish on the podium. The penalty against Di Giannantonio was only finalised after 5 p.m.

After second place in the sprint on Saturday, Brad Binder replaced world champion Pecco Bagnaia at the front in the last main race of the year on the sixth lap and led the season finale until the halfway point. However, the South African then had to take the long diversions through the long lap loop at turn 11, which put him out of contention for the podium.

What had happened? "When we were in front, the front tyre cooled down. I then got a lot of chattering on the right flank. Even before I applied the brakes, the front tyre collapsed in turn 11. I was very, very lucky to stay on the bike at all. But I had to do this stupid lap and lost a lot of time. Because the track paint is so damn slippery when you go wide."

"Nevertheless, we were doing well until then. I was also really lucky not to end up in the gravel. So everything is a bonus," summarised Binder.

Was the late start time at 3 p.m. (due to Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi) one of the reasons for the problem? "Who knows, but of course - it's damn near December. It's late here in Valencia, it's winter. And motorbike racing is not really a sport for winter. It's a bit tricky, but at the end of the day it's the same for everyone. So you have to manage it," added the 28-year-old South African.

At 17:05, it was clear that Binder had subsequently moved up to third place because Fabio Di Giannantonio was handed a 3-second penalty for his second tyre pressure offence and subsequently dropped from second to fourth place.

The fourth-placed rider in the world championship was not too happy about this, having been knocked out of the top three twice this season in the sprint and main race in Assen due to track limits offences. "I've lost two podium places this season and it's no fun. I feel sorry for Diggia because it wasn't his fault. At least I touched the green. That makes it a bit easier to accept. But yes, it is what it is. For me, I finished fourth today," emphasised the KTM factory rider.

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.