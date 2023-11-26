CryptoDATA CEO Ovidiu Toma: "Team not sold"

There is currently a fierce mud-slinging going on around the CryptoDATA-RNF-Aprilia MotoGP team, because on the one hand there are the Romanian 60 per cent owners of the racing team, on the other hand the resigned team headmaster Razlan Razali owns 40 per cent, and thirdly, Dorna is endeavouring to sell the Romanian-Malaysian MotoGP team to an American investor group with rich, passionate motorsport fans who have already made a name for themselves in motorsport with NASCAR teams.

Jeremy Appleton, formerly employed by Alpinestars and Triumph, introduced the Americans to MotoGP racing back in August at the Austrian GP and aroused their enthusiasm.

Although there have been increasing reports recently about CryptoDATA's less than exemplary payment behaviour, company founders Ovidiu Toma and Bogdan Mărunţiş insist on a contract with Dorna until the end of 2026 and claim that they have largely fulfilled all payment obligations in connection with the MotoGP team.

SPEEDWEEK.com editor-in-chief Günther Wiesinger met with CryptoDATA CEO Ovidiu Toma for an interview. The Romanian stated: "I know your platform very well. It has been very neutral in connection with the many rumours about our team, just as a journalist should be. I appreciate that."

But the future of the team remains controversial, so far it is not clear whether the RNF squad will test in Valencia on Tuesday. Miguel Oliveira is injured anyway, but Raúl Fernández (5th place at the Valencia GP) is to test Aprilia's 2023 machine for the first time.

However, SPEEDWEEK.com has learnt that the RNF team have not yet been paid many of their November salaries and the team members are now worried about their December salaries.

Because of this situation, Dorna could withdraw the RNF owners' licence to participate in the MotoGP World Championship because the team is damaging the image and reputation of the championship. Perhaps the RNF owners are also speculating that they can capitalise on the sale of the team shares to a rich investor and achieve a "return on investment".

However, World Championship promoter Dorna awards the MotoGP team seats free of charge and takes them back if financial disagreements arise. If there is a "friendly takeover", as was the case between Jorge "Aspar" Martinez and Petronas-Yamaha before the 2019 season, Dorna must agree to this change of ownership. Dorna took back the two slots at Marc VDS Honda after 2018 and redistributed them to Aprilia Racing in 2022.

At the moment, it looks as though CryptoDATA CEO Ovidiu Toma will not back down, and legal proceedings cannot be ruled out.

It is difficult to say whether the Romanians really invested 7 million in the team last year. After all, a MotoGP customer team can be run with 12 to 14 million euros. Dorna contributed 7 million, while Aprilia paid the riders' salaries. And some financially strong sponsors such as Sterilgarda are also on board.

Mr Toma, there are many contradictory reports about CryptoDATA and the RNF-Aprilia team.

We are always approachable and transparent. I can only emphasise that we entered the MotoGP World Championship as a private company in good faith a year ago and bought 60 percent of the RNF team. Since then, we have invested up to 7 million euros from our company assets. This sum has been paid for the good of the championship, for the team and to achieve a decent performance.

There was a time when there were misunderstandings with team headmaster Razlan Razali, about the budget and so on. But I don't want to debate that.

It's more about the fact that we read confused information in the media that our team has been sold. But our team has not been sold. We have a valid contract with Dorna and IRTA until the end of 2026, it has not been broken and we are not in danger of breaking it. We also have a contract with Aprilia Racing and the riders for the coming season.

I repeat: nobody has bought our MotoGP team. Razlan has not sold his shares either. Because if he wanted to do that, we would have to agree to the sale of his shares. And we have a right of first refusal. So Razlan can't have sold to an American investor either.

I'm really curious to know what's behind these stories. I have no idea.

I haven't read anywhere that the team has been sold. All I hear is that there is interest from an American investor who has contacted Dorna.

I heard on Sunday morning that someone from Dorna said that the RNF team had been sold to America.

As a journalist, I only believe what I have heard with my own ears.

Correct. Yesterday we rejected all the allegations and fake news that were reported in the media.

I can only emphasise: We have no debts. All invoices have been paid. Only a few current invoices from the last few days are outstanding and will be paid in the next few days. They make up less than 1 per cent of the budget.

Furthermore, if we have debts to banks or suppliers, that is our internal decision. It is up to us how we conduct our business.

We have an obligation to IRTA and Dorna to participate in the MotoGP World Championship in good faith, with a competitive performance in the interests of the reputation of this honourable sport.

We have honoured all points of our contract so far. Nevertheless, we have been the talk of the paddock. However, I am prepared to disclose all contracts and make them available to the public. Then everyone can get an impression of who has made a mistake. We have done nothing wrong. We invested our money - in good faith.

In the statement on Saturday, the RNF team assured us that there were no debts to the supplier companies. But these companies make the contracts directly with the Aprilia factory anyway, not with the team.

It's not just about parts for the racing bikes. We have many suppliers and outfitters. The table and chairs we sit on are also leased, as are the trucks. The hospitality is also leased. We have all the agreements from the bank to rent it again in 2024.

The current reports in connection with our team are now damaging our reputation, which is why the bank has now put the agreement on hold because they have heard that we have sold the team, which is not true. These stories are damaging our image.

We also have other suppliers - for food, drinks and so on. We have expenses for travelling and salaries. And I can only emphasise that: There are no debts.

Whatever has to be paid, we pay. We pay the new bills weekly or monthly. Whoever says that we have debts is guilty of slander.

And I, Ovidiu Toma, say publicly: someone should come and show me a bill that I forgot to pay.

But the team members are waiting for their November salaries. And CryptoDATA has not paid Dorna the full amount, at least for the naming rights to the Austrian GP?

I have to explain that: Our shares in RNF Racing are owned by "CDT SPORTS AND MEDIA SRL". This is a separate company and business structure. The naming rights in Austria have been bought by another company, "ID Sports & Technology", a mixed project between Romania and Germany. We have a business partner from Germany in this company. So we are talking about two different companies with different shareholders.

CryptoDATA already gave its name to the Austrian Grand Prix in 2022 and we paid this amount in full. This year, we have transferred 50 per cent of the naming rights costs, the rest will be due in December.

But this project has nothing to do with RNF Racing. That is a separate company.

We also have the right to debate with Dorna about the service at the Austrian GP. But we are not doing that, even though we are not happy with the value for money in Austria, and they know that.

But we will definitely not debate the unsatisfactory quality. But we expected more there.

The cost of the GP naming rights is usually around 1.5 million euros.

That's right. We still have to pay them around 700,000. But this agreement must not be mixed up with our team. Because such a mix-up is a very, very, very bad method for a deal of this size. We are involved in a worldwide racing series, CryptoDATA is a globally active company. The fact that contradictory information is being trumpeted in this environment that has not been verified is a disappointment.

I am disappointed to have ended up in a paddock where business is done the old-fashioned way. This is the 21st century and the year 2023, so you would think that everything would be negotiated collaboratively and that contracts would be honoured.

But I sense behaviour that reminds me of a dictatorship. A rumour is started that then goes viral just because it was announced by person XY, that's not the direction this sport should take.