Exclusive: This is what the new concessions look like

As the Japanese manufacturers Honda and Yamaha presented themselves more competitively in the last third of the season than in the summer, new concession regulations are now coming into force.

Since the Dutch TT in Assen at the end of June, new proposals for changes to the concession regulations have been discussed several times, which were introduced to make it easier for MotoGP newcomers and returnees such as KTM, Suzuki and Aprilia to catch up in terms of competitiveness. There were then technical privileges compared to the winning teams of Honda, Yamaha and Ducati in the form of unfrozen engine handling from the start of the season, more engines per rider and season, more testing opportunities and so on.

And then there were "concession points", three for winning, two for second place and one for third place. And once a MotoGP manufacturer had acquired six concession points in two years, the "concessions" were lost again.

Suzuki lost them after 2016 following the first successes with Viñales and got them back temporarily in the Iannone era. KTM lost the concessions after 2020, when Binder and Oliveira took three wins and Pol Espargaró secured fifth place in the World Championship. Aprilia forfeited the concessions after the brilliant 2022 season, when Aleix Espargaró fought for the title win.

In October, Dorna put another new concession proposal on the table, which was intended to give the weakening Japanese manufacturers Honda and Yamaha extreme privileges for 2024, but which was not accepted by Aprilia and KTM because the Japanese repeatedly achieved respectable successes - especially through Marc Márquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Before the Sepang GP, KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer told SPEEDWEEK.com: "Yamaha has beaten us three times in the last five Grand Prix. Why don't we get any concessions? In addition, the gap in the one-make world championship between Ducati and Aprilia and KTM is greater than the gap between Aprilia and us and the Japanese."

The standings in the MotoGP Constructors' Championship after the finale: 1. Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola was also outraged by the excessive favouritism shown to the Japanese. He has been calling for negative privileges against Ducati for months because the Italian rivals have been extremely dominant for two years and have eight bikes in the 22-rider field.

Before the last three Grand Prix, Honda and Yamaha were promised the following "concessions" for 2024:

- Engine development not frozen from the start of the season;

- Two more engines per rider than the Europeans, i.e. ten instead of eight

- Four instead of three test tracks;

- Two instead of one aero update per driver and season;

- Any number of additional test days for the regular drivers ("contracted riders"). For example, participation in the three-day shakedown test in Sepang in February.

The planned restrictions for Ducati:

- Two instead of six wildcards per year (or none at all), so that there are not nine Ducati in the 23-rider field as in Sepang;

- 140 instead of 170 test tyres per season.

Following discussions with managers from all five manufacturers, a new compromise proposal has now been put on the table and accepted by all the factories.

The new solution envisages that there will be four levels of concessions and the four performance groups Rank A, B, C and D. Depending on how many of the possible manufacturer points have been earned, you will be placed in one of the four categories. And if a factory ends up in the very last group and has very few successes and few points, this factory can even receive new "concessions" overnight in a current season.

This compromise proposal was unanimously accepted by the manufacturers' association MSMA, with a slight grumble from Ducati. It is now to be implemented with immediate effect. Honda and Yamaha get massive privileges. Ducati has to accept certain restrictions.

With the help of Corrado Cecchinelli, Director of Technology at Dorna, and MotoGP Technical Director Danny Aldridge, these new "MotoGP Class Concessions" were created with four different groups. The proposal was also approved by the FIM CTI and has now been submitted to the Grand Prix Commission for approval.

Rank A (currently only Ducati)

This group includes the most successful manufacturers who have scored on average no less than 85% of the points of the leading factory in the Constructors' World Championship.

Test tyres: 170

Private tests: only for the test riders

Number of GP test tracks: 3

Wildcards: 0

Engines per season: 7 or 8

Engine development frozen

Aero updates: 1

Rank B (currently nobody)

This group includes those manufacturers who have scored an average of 60 to 85% of the points of the leading factory in the Constructors' World Championship.

Test tyres: 190

Private tests: only for the test drivers

Number of GP test tracks: 3

Wildcards: 3

Engines per season: 7 or 8

Engine development frozen

Aero updates: 1

Rank C (currently KTM and Aprilia)

This group includes those manufacturers who have scored an average of 35 to 60% of the points of the leading factory in the Constructors' World Championship.

Test tyres: 220

Private tests: only for the test riders

Number of GP test tracks: 3

Wildcards: 6*

Engines per season: 7 or 8

Engine development frozen

Aero updates: 1

Rank D (currently Honda and Yamaha)

This group includes those manufacturers who have scored on average only 35% of the points of the leading factory in the Constructors' World Championship.

Test tyres: 260

Private tests: any number of test days incl. shakedown in Sepang

Number of GP test tracks: no restriction

Wildcards: 6*

Engines per season: 9 or 10

Engine development not frozen from the start of the season

Aero updates: 1**



* Wildcards not affected by engine specification freeze

** must cancel one of the total aero specifications

Concessions are evaluated at two points in time:

1. from the first to the last event of the season.

2. from the first event after the summer test ban until the start of the test ban for the coming season (30 November).

If a manufacturer changes the rank after the summer break:

With immediate effect: the "test tyre allowance" is immediately reduced/increased according to the new group. Unless the manufacturer has already used more tyres than are permitted in the new group (rank).

With immediate effect: Private test rides with or without contracted riders allowed.

With immediate effect: Tests on any GP circuit. Or the manufacturer nominates three test tracks for the rest of the season.

If rank C changes to D: The number of engines is increased with immediate effect; at the same time, engine development is no longer frozen. The engine specification is free. An additional aero update is approved; one must be disposed of.