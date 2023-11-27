Official: Luca Marini with Team Repsol Honda from 2024

It was an open secret, now it's official: HRC confirmed Luca Marini as Marc Márquez's successor in the Repsol Honda factory team for 2024 and 2025 one day before the Valencia test.

On 11th November, SPEEDWEEK.com reported after an exclusive interview with VR46 Team Director Uccio Salucci that Luca Marini would take over Marc Márquez's position in the Repsol Honda team.

Most experts in the paddock reacted to this news with astonishment and wondered why Marini should give up his rather secure job in the team of his half-brother Valentino Rossi? Especially as a Ducati has been much more powerful and promising than the Honda for years.

At the age of 26, Marini can't just think about the current performance of his workhorse, he has to plan his career - and the time after that - with more foresight.

Marini had to ride a Ducati GP22 in the 2023 season, and he and three-time MotoGP winner Marco Bezzecchi never had the prospect of the latest factory equipment at VR46 for 2024 either.

Luca also realised that after the arrival of Marc Márquez at Ducati in 2024, he would at best be number 7 behind the Spaniard as well as Bagnaia, Bastianini, Morbidelli, Martin and Bezzecchi.

When numerous other riders turned Honda down, Marini knew that this might be the first and last chance in his life for a place in a factory team.

The intelligent Luca Marini took the plunge at the right time. After all, his manager Francesco Secchiaroli took advantage of HRC's plight and negotiated a two-year contract for the number 10.

Marini finished the 2023 season in 8th place in the World Championship with two pole positions and two GP podiums. Honda will receive the hoped-for concessions for the coming season, so a top ten result should also be possible in 2024. And in the worst-case scenario, Luca can console himself with a presumed annual salary of 3 million euros.

Tomorrow, 28 November, Marini will ride the Repsol Honda RC213V for the first time in Valencia. However, he already wore Repsol leathers 20 years ago, when Valentino Rossi rode for the Honda works team from 2001 to 2003 - and gave his little brother a matching racing suit.