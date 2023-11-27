Fabio Quartararo: Four hours of sleep in 48 hours

Yamaha ace Fabio Quartararo looked completely burnt out on the final MotoGP Sunday in Valencia and afterwards also explained the background to his serious physical problems.

In the final MotoGP race of the season at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Fabio Quartararo "swam" rather inconspicuously in the midfield over the entire distance. Due to the numerous retirements, the badly battered Frenchman still scored five championship points in the end, which actually bordered on a miracle.

"I already felt really bad on Saturday, but with the medicine I was fine. But I think I only slept for four hours in the last 48 hours," said the Frenchman with a pale expression. "That's also the reason why I look pretty tired. I felt pretty sick on Sunday morning. But we wanted to try our best again for the race and that's what I did."

Quartararo hit the gravel with force on Saturday after a furious start in the sprint, which did not help his recovery. For 2024, he will have Alex Rins at his side instead of Franco Morbidelli. The Spaniard already moved into his side of the Yamaha pits on Monday and will sit on the M1 Yamaha for the first time tomorrow, Tuesday.

Quartararo, the 2021 MotoGP World Champion, naturally has a rather mixed view of 2023. "It was a really tough year - packed full of experiences! Hopefully 2024 will be better for us and we can fight for much better results then."

While the Tifosi celebrated their Ducati hero Pecco Bagnaia loudly in the Valencia Arena, Fabio paid tribute to the Italian on his second MotoGP title win. "I think he has shown an incredible season - and he has withstood the pressure."

Result MotoGP race Valencia, 26/11/2023

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360 sec

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.