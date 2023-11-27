Official: Fabio Di Giannantonio 2024 at VR46

The confirmation of Luca Marini's two-year contract with HRC was followed on Monday by the last remaining announcement regarding the 2024 MotoGP field: VR46 reached an agreement with Fabio Di Giannantonio.

After the Valencia GP, which Fabio Di Giannantonio finished in second place before being demoted to fourth place due to a tyre pressure infringement, the 25-year-old Roman announced with a grin: "If you see a nice guy playing around with a new bike on Tuesday, it could be me."

The fact that it would be the VR46 Ducati had long since been leaked. Now it's official: the future Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team has signed "Diggia" to a contract for the coming season. For the first time since the departure of Luca Marini to the Repsol Honda factory team, the Tavullia-based squad will be fielding a rider who does not come from the VR46 Riders Academy.

Team Director Alessio "Uccio" Salucci welcomed the Qatar winner to the Rossi team: "It was unexpected and a bit last-minute, but I'm delighted that he was chosen. He showed a great season finale, he didn't let things get him down when things weren't going in the right direction and I'm sure he'll feel at home here. From a sporting point of view, he has shown that he is one of the fastest young Italians. He will now continue to work with Ducati and the aim is for him to be not only competitive but also consistent. It is an ambitious project that marks a turning point in our team, but I am convinced that we will all give the maximum to work in the same direction."

"I'm delighted to be part of such a strong team," said Diggia himself. "I have a lot to learn and can't wait to start working on this project together. We can create really great things together. I have grown over the past two years in MotoGP and I will certainly be able to mature in this team to achieve great results. I am motivated and looking forward to getting to know the whole team."