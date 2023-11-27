Marco Bezzecchi: Márquez is the dirtiest rider

Marco Bezzecchi rarely minces his words and doesn't care much about what others think. After the season finale in Valencia, which ended prematurely for the 25-year-old Italian on the first lap, he expressed his opinion as clearly as usual.

"Márquez decided to end my race in the third corner," said the VR46 Ducati rider angrily. "He did what he had already done in Thailand in turns 5 and 6 and hit me on the back. But this time he hit me harder and brought me down. It was a really big crash. I hurt myself too, my left foot and left shoulder hurt. So now both shoulders are not in particularly good shape."

Marc Márquez's manoeuvre infuriated "Bez": "I don't think his riding style needs much explanation. They didn't even show a replay, but it was very, very dirty. You can see it very well from the helicopter perspective, but he's Márquez, so nobody is hurting him."

The FIM MotoGP stewards did look into the incident, but a short time later they announced that they saw no need to investigate further. "They did nothing, as always. For them, it's always a racing accident," complained the three-time season winner. "The problem is that we already saw it from Márquez on Saturday with Jorge [Martin], which fortunately didn't have any crazy consequences, on Sunday with me or, for example, at Le Mans with Pecco. If the other rider doesn't crash, it's usually okay. But if you crash the other one, then a damn penalty is the minimum. Otherwise everyone crashes into everyone else. Brad [Binder] did the same thing and got a penalty - and that's the way it has to be. But they never do anything to Marc, even though he's the dirtiest rider."

"I always try to be nice, but I'm sorry, this time I'm very angry. The race is 27 laps long and you make me crash in the third corner, then I think you deserve at least a penalty," affirmed Bezzecchi, who also went to the stewards with his concerns. "I went to the stewards and tried to talk to them. But they didn't want to talk to me. I also tried to talk to Carlos Ezpeleta and he didn't want to talk to me. I also went to Marc's truck and asked him why he did it. He said he hadn't seen me. But that was impossible. And he said: 'Didn't you push me off at Le Mans? So he must have seen me. And yes, I did push him off the track at Le Mans - and got a penalty for it. He caused me to crash and nothing happened to him."

Being aggressive is fine, but within certain limits, emphasised the championship third-placed rider. "In Thailand, he threw me back behind Rául Fernández on the fifth corner of the first lap. That was a race in which I threw away the podium. Is that why I said something to him? No, because you take it and give it back. That happens. But not when the other rider crashes - and in this way."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.