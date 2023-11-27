Official: CryptoDATA team loses MotoGP places

This development has been on the cards since the Qatar GP. Following the dismissal of team headmaster Razlan Razali, RNF majority owner CryptoDATA loses the two MotoGP slots.

The rift between CryptoDATA CEO Ovidiu Toma, the deposed team headmaster Razlan Razali, who nevertheless owns 40 per cent of the team shares, and the Dorna management had already become apparent in Doha. The dispute between the contractual partners culminated in Valencia, as it had since become apparent that the British sponsorship manager Jeremy Appleton (formerly employed by Alpinestars and Triumph) had already brought a US investor group into the MotoGP paddock at the Austrian GP with the intention of taking over a MotoGP team.

The CryptoDATA-RNF-Aprilia customer team has been the subject of repeated allegations of financial inconsistencies in recent weeks, and Dorna also announced today that the RNF team had breached and violated the "Participation Agreement" on several occasions.

The MotoGP Selection Committee (consisting of the FIM, IRTA and Dorna) has therefore decided not to grant the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team a licence for the 2024 World Championship season.

The Selection Committee is now examining various applications for the satellite team's two slots. Leopard Racing's application has already been rejected. However, word has spread in Valencia that US millionaire Justin Marks, the owner of the successful Track House NASCAR team, is interested in taking over a new "independent team" with Aprilia equipment. He is also prepared to take over the entire technical team from RNF as well as the contracts with Aprilia Racing.

The rider pairing will not change either, as Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernandez (yesterday's great fifth place at the World Championship finale) have Aprilia contracts until the end of 2024. As Oliveira has been injured since the Qatar GP (broken shoulder blade), only Raúl Fernández will be out on Tuesday's test tomorrow to test the Aprilia RS-GP23 for the first time. Oliveira was already able to test ride this model on 11 September in Misano.