Repsol-Honda: The name Márquez is erased

24 hours after Marc Márquez's last appearance at Repsol-Honda, his name has already been deleted from the old team.

Marc Márquez achieved the last podium finish of his Honda era at the MotoGP World Championship finale in Valencia on Saturday, and on Sunday he spectacularly flew off his bike after a collision with world championship contender Jorge Martin. 24 hours later, Repsol-Honda no longer has any evidence of the eleven-year presence of the six-time MotoGP World Champion and 59-time MotoGP winner. Although the words "Luca Marini" are still missing on the tractor unit of the team truck, the name Marc Márquez has already disappeared.

The superstar had emphasised on Sunday: "The door to Honda remains open" - and thus left open a possible return in the future.

"I'm happy to repeat it, even if the other manufacturers might not like to hear it: Honda will always remain the team of my life, the team of my career. I have won six world championship titles and many victories with HRC. I won't be able to do that again with any other manufacturer. Honda will always be the most special team in my heart. But we will see if we work together again in the future. It's not a decision that I make alone."

At Ducati in 2024, Marc Márquez will have to assert himself against other calibres than he did at Honda, where his seven brand colleagues will be Bagnaia, Bastianini, Martin, Morbidelli, Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio and brother Alex.

The Italian manufacturer does not believe much in stable orders, but at least the Desmosedici riders should behave fairly and cleanly in their duels.

World Championship bronze medallist Marco Bezzecchi, who crashed in Valencia on Sunday after a collision with Marc Márquez, described the Soanier as the "dirtiest MotoGP rider" yesterday and said that he did not expect Marc Márquez to show any consideration for other Ducati riders.

Marc Márquez did not want to comment on the Italian's statements. "I don't want to waste time with this person."

Obviously, the affection between Márquez and Bezzecchi is on a similar level to that between Marc and Bezzecchi's discoverer Valentino Rossi.