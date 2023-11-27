Fabio Di Giannantonio: "Shed a few tears"

On Monday in Valencia, Fabio Di Giannantonio spoke openly for the first time about his future with Valentino Rossi's VR46 Racing Team. The Qatar winner is proud of this, but at the same time found romantic words for Gresini.

When Fabio Di Giannantonio won his first MotoGP race in the floodlights of Lusail eight days ago, he was still without a motorbike for 2024 because Marc Márquez was taking his place at Gresini Racing. After his victory in Qatar, however, "Diggia" was signed as Marini's successor in the future Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team. The agreement, which is valid for one season, was officially confirmed on Monday after the season finale.

Di Giannantonio found it difficult to say goodbye to his Gresini family after another strong performance at the season finale in Valencia(crossing the finish line in second place, fourth due to a tyre pressure infringement): "I already posted a pretty romantic post today. I didn't write much, but I said everything. I have a lot of emotions with this team. We hated each other, we loved each other, we left each other, got back together and lost each other again... It's really a lot of emotions and for me this has always been my home. When I cleared out my office on Sunday and was alone, I tried to pull myself together but ended up shedding a few tears."

On Monday afternoon, the 25-year-old Roman spoke openly for the first time about his future with the VR46 squad to a small group of journalists. When was it finalised? "This morning," he joked. "No, of course it was a process. During the race weekend, I never want to be informed about things that don't relate to what's happening on the track. After the race, we finalised everything and I was 100 per cent sure that I could race on Tuesday and next year."

Diggia has been outwardly calm in recent weeks and months. He repeatedly emphasised that he was only concentrating on his work on the track and that the rest was the job of his manager Diego Tavano. But were there also difficult moments when he almost gave up hope of continuing his MotoGP career? "For sure, yes. When you're sitting at home, it's obviously a bit more difficult not to think about the future. A few months ago, everything was very difficult, to be honest. But in these cases, you are your own strength - and especially the group you have around you. I have to say that I have a fantastic team: Family, friends, my girlfriend, my crew at home. We have always tried not to focus too much on the future, but more on the present and work. We did that, but it certainly wasn't all sunshine and roses during this time."

"It is what it is. This is our world in this sport and at the end of the day you have to deliver the performance when you are at the highest level of motorcycling. Places are pretty limited, so you have to be fast. For sure this year has been a bit difficult, but I'm super happy now and I just want to see the positives. I ended up with a great place for next year and we finished the season on a very high level."

Riding as an Italian in the team of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi after Diggia's MotoGP future was uncertain for so long feels like winning the lottery for Fabio. "Yes, I'm still trying to really understand what's happening. It's an incredible moment, I'm very proud. Knowing that I will be piloting a beast in Valentino's team is great. I think I can learn a lot from him. It's a great opportunity for me."

Di Giannantonio has only spoken to "Vale" by phone in the past few days. "But I want to meet him and first of all thank him for his trust. Then it's always nice to have a chat with Valentino. You can always learn something."

Does he owe Marini a pizza for giving him a place in the Ducati customer team from Tavullia? "Actually, he owes me a pizza because he stole pole from me in Qatar and I lost the bonus as a result," Di Giannantonio replied with a laugh. "So we can say that we're even."

After his third place on Phillip Island, Diggia's chances of joining the Honda works team had risen in the meantime, before the choice fell on Luca Marini. Did Fabio ever see himself in Repsol colours? "I was simply focussed on getting the maximum out of the track. And when we came here to Valencia, I honestly saw myself in the yellow and black colours," smiled the VR46 new signing.