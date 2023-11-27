CryptoDATA threatens legal action against Dorna

The mud fight between the previous RNF Racing co-owner CryptoDATA and Dorna is getting dirtier and dirtier.

The response from CryptoDATA, the previous 60 per cent majority owner of the RNF-Aprilia customer team, to the message from the MotoGP Selection Committee (consisting of FIM, IRTA and Dorna) was not long in coming.

"Our team is facing a paradoxical situation, reminiscent of a comedy, but with very serious implications," Romanian CryptoDATA Managing Director Ovidiu Toma continued his exchange of blows with Dorna on the online platform X (formerly Twitter). "Dorna, as the highest authority in MotoGP, has approached us with a proposal that could be a script for a Hollywood film. They wanted us to sell our team for a ridiculously low price. We wondered whether we should ask for an autograph in return for this 'generous' offer."

The previous owners from Romania suspect that Dorna has offered the Americans the prospect of two MotoGP places during the 2023 season. However, this assumption is unlikely to be based on truth, because the Pierer Group did not get any seats either, as the two vacant slots (from Suzuki) remain reserved for a new manufacturer - and not for a customer team, even if it comes from America, the land of opportunity.

The CryptoDATA statement on X sometimes takes on childish traits and seems out of touch with reality.

"It looks like Dorna wants to kick us out of the championship," the text continues. "They are so creative in their reasoning that you could make an amendment out of it. We have a contract until the end of 2026, but the slogan seems to be 'my championship, my unwritten laws'. The paragraphs in the contracts don't seem to matter."

The CryptoDATA managers are reacting to the dispute with Dorna like badly behaved little children who have had their favourite toy taken away."

The previous team owners are disappointed and want to fight back. "We will go to court and sue for substantial compensation for the damage to our business and our reputation," it was announced.

In the end, a message was sent to Dorna: Even in motorsport, where speed plays an essential role, ethics and legality should not be neglected.

But the CryptoDATA team is facing a shambles. Without MotoGP slots, the entire racing company, which owns nothing other than the contracts with IRTA and Dorna, is not worth a damn.

And it remains to be seen whether the Romanians will be able to prove any real damage in court. And a court judgement could take two or three years.

The MotoGP Selection Committee has the right to allocate the MotoGP places.

Some customer teams such as Pramac or Tech3 have been there since the beginning of the MotoGP four-stroke era in 2002.

The one-hit wonders who don't recognise or don't want to acknowledge the legalities don't have a long life in this environment.

Especially not when they make a 1.5 million euro deal with Dorna for the naming rights to the Austrian GP - and then owe half of it.

It doesn't help that the Austrian GP naming rights contract for CryptoDATA was bought with the company "EAI Technologies" and the shares in RNF Racing are owned by "CDT SPORTS AND MEDIA SRL".

Where it says CryptoDATA on it, there is also CryptoDATA in it.