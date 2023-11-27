RNF Team: Aprilia has cancelled the contract for 2024

For the owners of RNF Racing, things have come to a head. 24 hours after Raul Fernández finished fifth in Valencia, Dorna collected the two slots, then Aprilia cancelled the contract as motorbike supplier.

It has not been officially decided to which new owner the MotoGP Selection Committee (consisting of FIM, IRTA and Dorna) will hand over the CryptoDATA-RNF-Aprilia, which is in the process of being dissolved. But according to SPEEDWEEK.com's research, 42-year-old Justin Marks, an American racer, entrepreneur and current owner of Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, is in a highly promising position for the role of new MotoGP team owner with an Aprilia customer team.

On the Monday after the World Championship finale in Valencia, in which RNF-Aprilia rider Raúl Fernández achieved his best result in the premier class with fifth place, the previous RNF team was already undergoing a change. Although the entire technical crew was still present, they were no longer wearing team uniforms, as nothing was to remind them of the previous owners. That's why Aprilia handed out dozens of T-shirts with the words "Aprilia Racing" on them. "We only have three sets of team uniforms and they are all dirty after four days," said one team member. "That's why Aprilia kitted us out..."

The current RNF staff will not be working on Tuesday because they are still under contract to RNF. The Aprilia Test Team will look after Fernández.

Aprilia Racing cancelled its contract with the RNF team on Monday evening. The CryptoDATA RNF team operated this year with a budget of 11.6 million euros. The racing company RNF Racing Limited is heavily in debt.

But the RNF team is not in debt to Aprilia Racing. This is because Dorna transferred the usual customer team subsidies totalling 5 million euros directly to Noale, which largely covered the leasing and material costs.

The trucks, hospitality and pit decorations still featured the stickers of the previous sponsors on Monday. Incidentally, the former Petronas Yamaha team, which became the WithU Yamaha team in 2022 and the CryptoDATA RNF team in 2023, will see a change of ownership and new sponsors for the fourth time in a row in 2024. And again with a new design!

That's why the trucks and hospitality were already painted in matte British Racing Green in 2022, with just a few sponsor names stuck on.

CryptoDATA CEO Ovidiu Toma has announced a legal dispute with World Championship promoter Dorna Sports S.L. following Drna's announcement on Monday that it had lost its two MotoGP slots.

Ovidiu Toma's 60 per cent share in RNF Racing has suddenly become quite worthless today. The same applies to the 40 per cent stake in RNF held by the deposed team headmaster Razali Razali.

In any case, this planned change of ownership is a delicate matter.

Strikingly, the Dorna TV commentators on motogp.com last weekend stubbornly hushed up the subject of the "RNF Aprilia future". The sensitive topic was also not mentioned on motogp.com, Dorna's online platform.

Tomorrow, only Rául Fernández will be testing for the Aprilia satellite team. He will ride two RS-GP23s for the first time, as used by Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales last season.

Incidentally, Miguel Oliveira is longing for an Aprilia RS-GP24 for the coming season. His father Paulo Oliveira negotiated this with Aprilia at the weekend. Aleix Espargaró would also like such a scenario. "Because then we can exchange more data if identical bikes are also used in the satellite team," he explained.

"In terms of spare parts supply and logistics, a system with four riders on identical bikes would be advantageous," says Paolo Bonora, Race Manager at Aprilia Racing. "I know Miguel would like that. But nothing has been decided yet."

Of course, higher leasing fees would be due for factory bikes of the latest vintage than for this year's used bikes from the previous year.

The new owner must therefore decide very quickly whether he wants to hand over the additional investment to Aprilia.

By the way: Aprilia Racing has already been developing a new carbon chassis for a year, which will be test ridden by test rider Lorenzo Savadori for two hours tomorrow, Tuesday, during the lunch break. Apart from these two hours, the Italian will not be in the saddle because his technical crew will be looking after regular rider Raúl Fernández.