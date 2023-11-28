MotoGP winter test Valencia: Who will ride on Tuesday
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Before the MotoGP regulars go into the winter break, the Circuit Ricardo Tormo will be open for an official test day today, Tuesday, from 10am to 5pm. This will be followed by a practice start session from 17.05 to 17.15.
The Gresini-Ducati debut of eight-time world champion Marc Márquez is of course eagerly awaited, but other riders will also be riding a new bike for the first time: Luca Marini (Repsol-Honda), Johann Zarco (LCR-Honda), Franco Morbidelli (Pramac-Ducati) and Alex Rins (Yamaha), plus Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta will make his MotoGP debut with the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team.
Of the test riders, Cal Crutchlow will be riding for Yamaha. KTM edeltester Dani Pedrosa is also on site in Valencia. Pol Espargaró, on the other hand, has already travelled home after his last race as a regular rider. HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will not take to the track, while Ducati's Michele Pirro is scheduled to do installation laps.
Aprilia Racing has already been developing a new carbon chassis for a year, which will be tested by test rider Lorenzo Savadori for two hours during the lunch break on Tuesday. Apart from these two hours, the Italian will not be in the saddle because his technical crew will be looking after regular rider Raúl Fernández. Miguel Oliveira will be missing anyway after breaking his shoulder blade.
The winter test will be broadcast on Dorna's official live stream: there is an offer for the 2023 video pass for 5 euros, but this must be cancelled in good time so that the subscription is not automatically renewed at the full price for 2024.
List of participants Valencia Test (28 November 2023):
Pecco Bagnaia, Lenovo Ducati
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda
Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Monster Yamaha
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Ducati
Enea Bastianini, Lenovo Ducati
Raúl Fernández, Aprilia
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda
Pedro Acosta, GASGAS Tech3
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda
Augusto Fernández, GASGAS Tech3
Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing
Alex Rins, Monster Yamaha
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati
Michele Pirro, Ducati
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Ducati
Alex Márquez, Gresini Ducati
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati
Marc Márquez, Gresini Ducati