MotoGP winter test Valencia: Who will ride on Tuesday

Two days after the 2023 title decision, there will be a first taste of the 2024 MotoGP season in Valencia with numerous team and manufacturer changes.

Before the MotoGP regulars go into the winter break, the Circuit Ricardo Tormo will be open for an official test day today, Tuesday, from 10am to 5pm. This will be followed by a practice start session from 17.05 to 17.15.

The Gresini-Ducati debut of eight-time world champion Marc Márquez is of course eagerly awaited, but other riders will also be riding a new bike for the first time: Luca Marini (Repsol-Honda), Johann Zarco (LCR-Honda), Franco Morbidelli (Pramac-Ducati) and Alex Rins (Yamaha), plus Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta will make his MotoGP debut with the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team.

Of the test riders, Cal Crutchlow will be riding for Yamaha. KTM edeltester Dani Pedrosa is also on site in Valencia. Pol Espargaró, on the other hand, has already travelled home after his last race as a regular rider. HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will not take to the track, while Ducati's Michele Pirro is scheduled to do installation laps.

Aprilia Racing has already been developing a new carbon chassis for a year, which will be tested by test rider Lorenzo Savadori for two hours during the lunch break on Tuesday. Apart from these two hours, the Italian will not be in the saddle because his technical crew will be looking after regular rider Raúl Fernández. Miguel Oliveira will be missing anyway after breaking his shoulder blade.

The winter test will be broadcast on Dorna's official live stream: there is an offer for the 2023 video pass for 5 euros, but this must be cancelled in good time so that the subscription is not automatically renewed at the full price for 2024.

List of participants Valencia Test (28 November 2023):

Pecco Bagnaia, Lenovo Ducati

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Monster Yamaha

Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Ducati

Enea Bastianini, Lenovo Ducati

Raúl Fernández, Aprilia

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM

Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda

Pedro Acosta, GASGAS Tech3

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda

Augusto Fernández, GASGAS Tech3

Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing

Alex Rins, Monster Yamaha

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati

Michele Pirro, Ducati

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Ducati

Alex Márquez, Gresini Ducati

Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati

Marc Márquez, Gresini Ducati