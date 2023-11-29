MotoGP teams 2024: Only five rider duos unchanged

This autumn, the last MotoGP team places were not filled until the World Championship finale, and there were many surprises. Two of the five works teams were reassigned.

As most MotoGP rider contracts with the factory teams are concluded for two years, for example for 2023 and 2024, this season was expected to be a relatively quiet transfer season. However, events, speculation, rumours, talks and negotiations soon came thick and fast.

One thing is certain: only the factory teams of Lenovo, Red Bull KTM and Aprilia Racing remain unchanged. Monster Yamaha snapped up Rins instead of Morbidelli and Repsol Honda replaced Marc Márquez with Luca Marini.

Among the six customer teams, only one rider duo remained unchanged. Pramac Ducati brought in Franco Morbidelli instead of Johann Zarco, LCR Honda hired Zarco instead of Alex Rins, GASGAS Tech3 replaced Pol Espargaró with Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta. Mooney VR46 then had to replace the Italian Luca Marini with Fabio Di Giannantonio, while Gresini Racing made the catch of the year - with Marc Márquez, which is why "Diggia" had to leave. The Aprilia customer team, on the other hand, which has been in turmoil, continues with Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández.

The turmoil actually started back in April, when Alex Rins won the Texas GP and the question was then discussed as to whether HRC should promote him to the Repsol team for 2024. However, the Spaniard actually used a clause in his contract in the summer to switch from the Honda customer team to the Yamaha factory team for the coming season.

Franco Morbidelli's future had been uncertain since the start of the season because he was too much in the shadow of Fabio Quartararo. Johann Zarco was only offered a one-year contract at Ducati for 2024, so he preferred to go to LCR for two years. At Ducati, he would have had to switch to the Superbike World Championship in 2025. Marco Bezzecchi could have taken his place at Pramac, but preferred to stay in the familiar VR46 atmosphere, so "Morbido" ended up at Prima Pramac Racing.

The Pierer Group had long hoped for an additional grid position for the up-and-coming super-talent Pedro Acosta, but Dorna flatly refused. The Austrians therefore had to make the difficult decision to make Pol Espargaró the test and replacement rider for 2024. Acosta was placed alongside Augusto Fernández in the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team.

However, the biggest excitement on the transfer market was caused by Marc Márquez's early termination of his contract with HRC at the end of the 2023 season. The six-time MotoGP champion did not want to waste any more time at the age of 30 and therefore switched to the current best bike in the premier class, the Ducati Desmosedici GP, alongside his brother Alex, although he will only have last year's GP23 specification at his disposal at Gresini Racing.

After Alex Rins, the Honda Racing Corporation also lost its reference, which is why numerous riders were contacted after Misano. Johann Zarco wanted to ride two years with LCR rather than one year with Repsol; he rejected the role of a stopgap for one season.

The HRC managers then knocked on the doors of every conceivable candidate, but they all have watertight contracts - from Oliveira and Viñales to Pol and Aleix Espargaró, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Moto2 World Championship leader Pedro Acosta.

Miguel Oliveira, five-time MotoGP winner on KTM, expressed his conviction that he could get out of the Aprilia deal. But he demanded a three-year contract with Honda (because the RC213V will not be competitive overnight), but Honda only offered a one-year contract for the 28-year-old Portuguese rider.

For this reason, Fabio Di Giannantonio (4th place in Mandalika, 3rd place on Phillip Island, victory in Doha) was temporarily the favourite to swap places with Marc Márquez, but then Repsol Honda gave preference to the Rossi brother Marini - even for two years.

"Diggia deserves to stay in the MotoGP World Championship," Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna told SPEEDWEEK.com after the Australian GP.

Fermín Aldeguer (18), who has won the last four Moto2 races on the Boscoscuro, was also under discussion at Mooney VR46, but he was unable to get out of his speed-up contract. However, the exceptional talent from Spain is now on Pramac Ducati's wish list for 2025 and 2026.