Pedro Acista: With the number 31 into the MotoGP adventure

If the experts are to be believed, a MotoGP career that is not much inferior to that of Marc Márquez may begin today in Valencia.

Pedro Acosta came into the GASGAS pits for the first time today at 9.15 a.m., then disappeared again and went to the Medical Centre to undergo a medical check, which he will be able to avoid at the Sepang test in February. He only had the new start number 31 stuck to his motorbike at the very last moment before he was due to leave the pits, as he wanted to keep the start number a secret for as long as possible.

There has been speculation for weeks as to whether the new Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta would actually line up with Hervé Ponchatal's GASGAS Factory Racing Team Tech at Pierer Mobility AG or whether he would be transferred straight to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team, where Jack Miller has been clearly overshadowed by Brad Binder for many months. However, the exceptional 19-year-old, who could one day become KTM's first MotoGP World Champion, will spend the 2024 season at GASGAS.

By the way: Pol Espargaró, who crashed in 11th place on Sunday, travelled home to Andorra yesterday with his wife Carlota and their two daughters. He will now recover, undergo a lot of physiotherapy and prepare for the Sepang test in February. There, the 2013 Moto2 World Champion will then take on the role of test and replacement rider for the Pierer Group, receiving around four of the six wildcards and filling in for both teams if a regular rider is unavailable.

Pol will have a new crew chief in the KTM test team, as New Zealander Paul Trevathan, who worked with Espargaró at Red Bull KTM from 2017 to 2020 and also managed him at Tech3 in 2023, will now look after Pedro Acosta, who is often referred to as 'the new Márquez' after winning the Moto3 World Championship at Red Bull KTM Ajo in 2021 and the Moto2 crown in 2023 (with seven wins this season).

"We always had the plan to have Pedro ride at GASGAS," explained Pit Beirer, Motorsport Director of the Pierer Group. "And when we have a plan, we implement it - that's what we're known for," added the former motocross world class rider with a slightly amused undertone. "I'm not ruling anything out at Pierer Mobility. Pedroa Acista will not only ride for GASGAS in Valencia, but also in Sepang in the new year and then for the rest of the season."

"We are in agreement with Pedro, his technical crew is in place. It takes weeks and months of preparation to optimise a MotoP rider. Pedro has a dream team, we have good personnel. We then pondered over who would be the right crew chief for him - with experience and composure? That's why we chose Paul Trevathan for him. He was already crew chief for a certain Beirer at the Kawasaki motocross team in 1999."

And not without success: "Pit Bull" became 250cc world runner-up at the time.

"Paul was already very well trained in 1999," said the German.