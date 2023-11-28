Gigi Dall'Igna: Curious about the Márquez comments

Ducati's most successful MotoGP season in history came to an end on Sunday with Pecco Bagnaia successfully defending his title. In total, the factory from Borgo Panigale achieved 17 victories with six different riders, a total of 43 podiums and 17 pole positions.

"It was a great season for us, some of the numbers are really incredible. We are very proud of the job we have done," said Gigi Dall'Igna on a cool and windy Tuesday morning in the paddock at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. "I have to thank our riders, because they are incredible, and all the staff at Ducati Corse. We started pretty well, but then certainly improved our bike - especially in some areas where our opponents were better than us, for example at the start."

With the Valencia test, however, the focus is now already on the coming season, with a prominent new arrival in the Ducati camp: eight-time world champion Marc Márquez makes his debut with Gresini Racing today, where he will ride a GP23 in 2024. "I'm certainly curious to hear his comments," said Dall'Igna. "Because he is one of the most important riders in the history of motorcycling. It is also an honour that a champion like him wants to ride our bike."

The Italian manufacturer's Head of Racing revealed: "Marc, like all the other teams that will be using this bike, will start with the bike that Zarco finished the season on. We made a few additional evolutions to the bikes of Enea, Pecco and Martin, but these also brought with them a few problems - both in terms of reliability and performance. That's why we don't think that these evolutions are easy to handle for the private teams and have preferred not to pass them on, as sometimes happens."

The GP22 was competitive in 2023, as proven above all by Marco Bezzecchi with three wins this season and third place in the World Championship, but Márquez's predecessor Fabio Di Giannantonio also won in Qatar on last year's model. Can we expect a bigger step forward with the GP24 for the coming season?

"The problem is that we don't have enough tests in the winter to properly set up all the new parts that we would like to introduce. We made a mistake at the beginning of 2022 because we tried to introduce too many development parts on the bike. We have learnt from that lesson, so we don't want to bring too many developments," said Dall'Igna. "But this year we will do a bit more. I think the difference between the factory bikes and the bikes from last year will be a bit bigger next season, but we'll see."