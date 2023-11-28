Marc Márquez (Ducati): "Risky challenge"

Marc Márquez has spent his entire MotoGP career with the Repsol Honda works team. However, the former success story came to an end on Sunday in Valencia after eleven years, six MotoGP titles, five triple crown wins, 59 GP victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions.

While the lettering "93 Marc Márquez" was removed from the HRC trucks on Monday, the 30-year-old Spaniard took up his new job in the Gresini-Ducati garage ahead of the eagerly awaited Valencia test. At 11.14am on Tuesday, he took to the track for the first time on the Desmosedici GP23 to great media interest.

Marc Márquez himself showed respect for his new career stage in the Ducati customer team. "I've never had a challenge like this in my life, because I've always been with Honda. And it's a very risky challenge," said the eight-time world champion. "I took several deep breaths before making the decision. Because the more comfortable decision for me would have been to stay with Honda, develop the project and just get on with it. But I have to answer a lot of things inside me. Next year I will have the answers. I have to smile again under the helmet if I want to continue my career for longer."

After his last sprint podium in Repsol Honda colours, Marc Márquez was overcome with emotion on Saturday. The emotions of saying goodbye to his long-standing team will continue for some time to come. "I will still feel the emotions in the winter - and I will still have doubts. Yes, I've made the decision, but I still have doubts as to whether it's the right one."

"I am a driver or a person who sets very clear goals. I want to at least try to achieve them, no matter what I have to do. I will do that next year and try to be competitive again. We'll see if we can fight for the championship again or not," added the six-time MotoGP champion. "It will certainly be very difficult to adapt. But it is also true that I will be joining a team with a very familiar atmosphere, which will be a help. But it will be difficult to get used to it when I come into the pits and no longer see my mechanics. It will take time, but of course I know that I will be joining a very nice team."

In his first eight-lap run on the Ducati, Marc Márquez immediately came within 0.314 seconds of his brother and Gresini team-mate Alex Márquez, who led the classification at 11.30am with a 1:30.369 min. Marc was in 3rd place at this point.

Valencia test, 11.30 a.m. (28 November):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:30.369 min

2nd Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.195 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.314

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.350

5th Martin, Ducati, + 0.354

6th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.464

7th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.577

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.582

9th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.136

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.161

11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.239

12th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.256

13th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.337

14th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.375

15th Mir, Honda, + 1.484

16th Miller, KTM, + 1.602

17th Marini, Honda, + 1.829

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.889

19th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 2.026

20th Zarco, Honda, + 2.037

21st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 2.850

22nd Morbidelli, Ducati, + 2.926