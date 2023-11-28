Valencia test, 1pm: Viñales ahead of Marc Márquez
The eagerly awaited Valencia test got off to a slow start because, unlike the previous sunny days, the sky over the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Tuesday morning was overcast and a cold wind was blowing. As a result, the temperature of the tarmac was only 14 degrees at 10 o'clock when the pit lane opened.
Nevertheless, Repsol Honda newcomer Luca Marini did not take long to get going and opened the test day and his new chapter in his career at 10.22 am with his first laps on the RC213V. Franco Morbidelli followed ten minutes later on the Pramac-Ducati.
A total of twelve riders took to the track in the first hour, including Alex Rins on the Yamaha, Johann Zarco on the LCR Honda and Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta on his debut for GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team.
Marc Márquez got on the Gresini Ducati for the first time at 11.14 a.m. - and was already at the top of the timesheets on his first run. On his 20th lap he came within 0.298 seconds of the best time set by Aprilia works rider Maverick Viñales.
Vice world champion Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) was in third place after three hours, although he had already recorded a crash in turn 10 in the morning.
The busiest rider so far is rookie Pedro Acosta with 34 laps. Also noteworthy: his gap of 1.429 sec on his first contact with the RC16 is limited.
Valencia test, as of 1pm (28 November):
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.924 min
2nd Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.298 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.401
4th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.410
5th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.445
6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.479
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.502
8th Binder, KTM, + 0.640
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.716
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.732
11th Mir, Honda, + 0.766
12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.922
13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.114
14th Zarco, Honda, + 1.169
15th Miller, KTM, + 1.326
16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.401
17th Acosta, KTM, + 1.429
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.542
19th Marini, Honda, + 1.582
20th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 1.611
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.782
22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 2.388