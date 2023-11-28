Valencia test, 1pm: Viñales ahead of Marc Márquez

The first winter test with a view to the 2024 MotoGP season saw Marc Márquez and co. make their debuts on new machinery on Tuesday. The first action pictures and the interim results after three hours.

The eagerly awaited Valencia test got off to a slow start because, unlike the previous sunny days, the sky over the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Tuesday morning was overcast and a cold wind was blowing. As a result, the temperature of the tarmac was only 14 degrees at 10 o'clock when the pit lane opened.

Nevertheless, Repsol Honda newcomer Luca Marini did not take long to get going and opened the test day and his new chapter in his career at 10.22 am with his first laps on the RC213V. Franco Morbidelli followed ten minutes later on the Pramac-Ducati.

A total of twelve riders took to the track in the first hour, including Alex Rins on the Yamaha, Johann Zarco on the LCR Honda and Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta on his debut for GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team.

Marc Márquez got on the Gresini Ducati for the first time at 11.14 a.m. - and was already at the top of the timesheets on his first run. On his 20th lap he came within 0.298 seconds of the best time set by Aprilia works rider Maverick Viñales.

Vice world champion Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) was in third place after three hours, although he had already recorded a crash in turn 10 in the morning.

The busiest rider so far is rookie Pedro Acosta with 34 laps. Also noteworthy: his gap of 1.429 sec on his first contact with the RC16 is limited.

Valencia test, as of 1pm (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.924 min

2nd Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.298 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.401

4th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.410

5th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.445

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.479

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.502

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.640

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.716

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.732

11th Mir, Honda, + 0.766

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.922

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.114

14th Zarco, Honda, + 1.169

15th Miller, KTM, + 1.326

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.401

17th Acosta, KTM, + 1.429

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.542

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.582

20th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 1.611

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.782

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 2.388