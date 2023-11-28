Pedro Acosta: "Finding out how the bike works"

At 13.20, Pedro Acosta was 17th out of 22 riders at the Valencia test - just 1.4 seconds behind Viñales. The world champion has a clear plan for the first MotoGP test.

At the Valencia MotoGP test today, the eyes of the fans, photographers and reporters are primarily focussed on Marc Márquez's first appearance on the Ducati Desmosedici GP23 of the Gresini Racing Team. But SPEEDWEEK.com also kept a close eye on the preparations and the debut of Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta on the KTM RC16 in the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team, because the bright and highly talented Spaniard has what it takes to become a great rider.

He is the only GP rider apart from Alex Márquez to have won a Moto3 and a Moto2 World Championship title, as Marc's first title win in 2010 was in the 125cc class. He has been performing exceptionally well for years, is universally popular, is considered extremely determined and focussed, is quick-witted, self-confident and articulate.

"Wide open," was Pedro Acosta's answer to the question of how he wanted to organise his first day in the premier class during the seat test on the GASGAS MotoGP machine at around 10.10 a.m. on Tuesday before his first appearance in the MotoGP class. "At full throttle," Pedro indicated his programme for the cool and windy test day so far. Nevertheless, the first rays of sunshine were visible around midday.

"No, to be honest," Acosta then added, "it's primarily about adapting to the new bike and the new category. And I have to find out how a MotoGP motorbike works. I have to see this test as preparation for the six days of testing in Malaysia in February. But I want to get a clear idea of what is going on in this class and what to expect."

Acosta has to get used to the Michelin tyres (in Moto2 he rode Dunlop) and the carbon brakes (in Moto2 only steel brakes are allowed), he has to get used to the dashboard with eleven buttons, the ride height device, the start device, the launch control and the traction control, i.e. the many electronic systems that are not available in Moto2.

A few months ago, Acosta was still talking about wanting to wrest the number 37 from his new team-mate Augusto Fernández. However, the 2022 Moto2 World Champion has the older rights and will continue with the #37.

Pedro Acosta therefore chose the #31, which he designed to look confusingly similar to the #37.

Acosta already had to change the starting number in 2022 as Moto3 World Champion in his debut year in the Moto2 World Championship as Augusto's team-mate at Red Bull-KTM Ajo, and Augusto Fernández was his team-mate then too - and he himself was the newcomer to the class, as he is now. The two-time world champion opted for the #51 as an emergency solution in 2022, but it didn't bring him much luck.

Valencia test, as of 13:00 (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.924 min

2nd Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.298 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.401

4th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.410

5th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.445

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.479

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.502

8th Binder, KTM, + 0.640

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.716

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.732

11th Mir, Honda, + 0.766

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.922

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.114

14th Zarco, Honda, + 1.169

15th Miller, KTM, + 1.326

16th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.401

17th Acosta, KTM, + 1.429

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.542

19th Marini, Honda, + 1.582

20th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 1.611

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.782

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 2.388