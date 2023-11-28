Valencia test, 3pm: Aprilia in front, Marc Márquez 5th.

Two hours before the end of the MotoGP winter test in Valencia, two Aprilia riders, Raúl Fernández and Maverick Viñales, remain at the top of the standings.

The sun is now shining in Valencia, but there is still a cold wind blowing. Aleix Espargaró ended his test day early due to pain in the head of his fibula in his left leg. Instead, Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori completed his first laps with the carbon chassis.

Two hours before the end, two other Aprilia riders are at the top of the timesheets: Raúl Fernández, who appears without logos on his RS-GP after CryptoDATA lost the two MotoGP slots, leads in 1:29.710 min ahead of Maverick Viñales.

Behind world champion Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Márquez, Gresini Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez once again lined up in the top five shortly after 3pm. Vice world champion Jorge Martin had another crash in turn 6.

Valencia test, as of 3pm (28 November):

1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1'29.710 min

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.097 sec

3. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.260

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.310

5. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.328

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.396

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.404

8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.442

9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.504

10th Zarco, Honda, + 0.573

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.652

12th Mir, Honda, + 0.654

13th Marini, Honda, + 0.760

14th Binder, KTM, + 0.772

15th Miller, KTM, + 1.060

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.136

17th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 1.154

18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.397

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.518

20th Acosta, KTM, + 1.643

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.658

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 2.602

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.974