Valencia test, 3pm: Aprilia in front, Marc Márquez 5th.
The sun is now shining in Valencia, but there is still a cold wind blowing. Aleix Espargaró ended his test day early due to pain in the head of his fibula in his left leg. Instead, Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori completed his first laps with the carbon chassis.
Two hours before the end, two other Aprilia riders are at the top of the timesheets: Raúl Fernández, who appears without logos on his RS-GP after CryptoDATA lost the two MotoGP slots, leads in 1:29.710 min ahead of Maverick Viñales.
Behind world champion Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Márquez, Gresini Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez once again lined up in the top five shortly after 3pm. Vice world champion Jorge Martin had another crash in turn 6.
Valencia test, as of 3pm (28 November):
1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1'29.710 min
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.097 sec
3. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.260
4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.310
5. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.328
6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.396
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.404
8th Martin, Ducati, + 0.442
9th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.504
10th Zarco, Honda, + 0.573
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.652
12th Mir, Honda, + 0.654
13th Marini, Honda, + 0.760
14th Binder, KTM, + 0.772
15th Miller, KTM, + 1.060
16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.136
17th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 1.154
18th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.397
19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.518
20th Acosta, KTM, + 1.643
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.658
22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 2.602
23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 2.974