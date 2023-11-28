Jack Miller (KTM): "This is the story of my life"

Red Bull-KTM had the first one-two in sight on Sunday in Valencia, but in the end Brad Binder only managed third place, as Jack Miller crashed while leading.

The Valencia GP left an unrewarded hero in Jack Miller, who after 18 laps was still 0.801 seconds ahead of last year's Ducati colleague Pecco Bagnaia and then slipped over the front wheel at Turn 11. "I had just closed the throttle and hadn't even touched the front brake, I was in the rolling phase when the front wheel slipped off without warning. I wasn't a kilometre faster than on the previous lap. But the race didn't start until 3pm, it's the end of November and it's getting cooler and cooler. An hour into the race it was almost dark," summarised Jack Miller. "And I was alone at the front for six or seven laps, so the front tyre cooled down a lot. We were at the limit with the front tyre. Brad also slammed on the brakes shortly after I overtook him."

Aleix Espargaró agreed with his friend Miller. "Pecco is a smart guy. He knew it was cool, so he didn't push for first place for a long time," said the Aprilia star. "Jack is brave and courageous, he took the risk."

Jorge Martin also sympathised with Miller. "Did you use the hard tyre on the front? It was at the limit," sighed the runner-up.

Jack Miller could have been the first rider in the MotoGP era to win on three different makes of bike; Viñales has been endeavouring to achieve this feat for two years now.

"What could have been - that's the story of my life," sighed Jack Miller with a dose of gallows humour. "Don't worry, it's all gone through my head. I was actually riding around comfortably and thought it was all under control. But in MotoGP, something often comes up. I had the feeling that I couldn't do much wrong this time. I was riding with Brad, he had a good pace, then he had this moment when he braked and swerved into the long lap lane. Then I thought to myself, I have to finish this on my own now. Everything felt fine, but I soon felt a problem on the right-hand side of the tyre. Without slipstreaming, the front tyre cooled down a bit. I was able to push hard in turn 4, but there were already a few slips there. But I put the pressure on and got more temperature back into the front tyre."

"Then I changed direction between turns 10 and 11 and before I touched the brake lever, the bike disappeared from under me." At this point, Jack took a deep breath, visibly upset. "I burst into tears for a moment. But I quickly recovered. I put it away... But I pushed so hard and risked a lot. It would have been a nice reward for all the effort and a sweet end to the season. We worked our arses off all year. But as I said: 'It could have been'."

Miller thanked his technical team with crew chief Christian Pupulin at the helm. "The team has done a fantastic job all year, the mechanics, the Data guys, the electronics specialists, they've all done amazing things and kept working late into the night to make me happy. Our bike proves it. There is no doubt that the KTM has improved significantly over the last twelve months. We have achieved this by rewriting the mappings every week and turning everything upside down. That was a challenge. I gave them my best possible feedback."

Miller had a lot to test today, including new aerodynamics, which is why a 2014 prototype was fitted with a camouflage fairing today. "We will get better and better with this motorbike," Jack is convinced. "And I will also improve as a rider. Twelve months ago, people thought I wouldn't get a MotoGP contract. And now we crashed seven laps before the end of the last race while leading."

The Australian added: "I think we can be proud of the 2023 season. I'm over the moon with the position I'm in. Because I can work with a great motorbike factory. I'm looking forward to our future together."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.