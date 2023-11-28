Valencia test: Viñales fastest, Marc Márquez 4th.

At one point, Marc Márquez even topped the timesheets in Valencia on his Ducati debut. However, Aprilia works rider Maverick Viñales ended up setting the fastest time of the day as he headed into the MotoGP winter break.

Shortly after 15:20, the Spanish colleagues in the media centre of the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in particular gave a roar of applause when Marc Márquez took the lead of the classification for the first time on his 42nd lap on the Ducati with a time of 1:29.460 minutes. He then lowered his own mark to a 1:29.424 min.

Half an hour later, however, Maverick Viñales pushed the Gresini Ducati rookie out of first place again, with the Aprilia factory rider setting a 1'29.253 min that would earn him the fastest time of the day. VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi also lined up ahead of Márquez.

After the two crashes of Pramac ace Jorge Martin, his former team-mate Johann Zarco, who was making his debut on the LCR Honda, also had a crash in turn 4 late in the afternoon.

Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta kept up well on his MotoGP debut with a gap of 1.223 seconds, even though he suffered his first crash on the RC16 in turn 2 half an hour before the end.

Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder showed red sectors shortly before the end of the test and moved up to second place before crashing in turn 5.

Valencia test results (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431