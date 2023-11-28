Alex behind Marc Márquez: "Can share secrets"
Aprilia factory rider Maverick Vinales set the fastest time in the first winter test for the 2024 season in Valencia, with the top six staying within 0.4 sec. Marc Márquez made an astonishing debut on the Ducati, astonishing in fourth place (+0.171 sec) and was 2/10 sec faster than brother and Gresini colleague Alex (+0.385).
It was the first time on the Ducati GP23 for both of them. "It wasn't an easy day because of the wind," said Alex, who called it a day early. "I did the first run on the GP22, then I switched to the GP23. It's better in certain areas, but I have to adapt my riding style. The power delivery is slightly different, sometimes smoother, then more aggressive again. With Ducati, there are many adjustment options in this respect via the electronics. That doesn't stress me out, I just have to get used to it. The aerodynamics are better for my feeling for the front wheel and positive for my future. It looks like the aero package of the GP23 allows more variation in the set-up."
For Alex, it was no surprise that brother Marc was ahead of him in the timesheets at the end of testing at 5pm. "Lap times were not the main focus for me, it was about my feeling on the bike," emphasised the 27-year-old. "We achieved what we expected from this test. It wasn't the best day to draw conclusions. We have a lot of work ahead of us in Malaysia and Qatar when the conditions are better."
On Tuesday evening, Alex could no longer remember earlier statements that it was important for him to be faster than Marc at the first test. "He's always been fast here, he made the same step as me last year," said the younger of the Márquez brothers. "I know exactly what he's going to say about the bike. Now we no longer have to keep the secrets to ourselves, we can share them. Today each of us concentrated on our tasks, we haven't had time to talk. I am sure that he will take the team to a higher level - I have to take advantage of that. For me, this is a good opportunity to grow as a rider."
Results Valencia test (28 November):
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min
2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093
4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171
5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263
6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648
10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769
13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824
15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899
16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030
18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223
19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311
20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723
22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059
23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431