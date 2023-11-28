Alex behind Marc Márquez: "Can share secrets"

During Tuesday's MotoGP test in Valencia we saw the brothers Alex and Marc Márquez together for the first time in the Gresini Ducati team and on the GP23 - both were fast.

Aprilia factory rider Maverick Vinales set the fastest time in the first winter test for the 2024 season in Valencia, with the top six staying within 0.4 sec. Marc Márquez made an astonishing debut on the Ducati, astonishing in fourth place (+0.171 sec) and was 2/10 sec faster than brother and Gresini colleague Alex (+0.385).

It was the first time on the Ducati GP23 for both of them. "It wasn't an easy day because of the wind," said Alex, who called it a day early. "I did the first run on the GP22, then I switched to the GP23. It's better in certain areas, but I have to adapt my riding style. The power delivery is slightly different, sometimes smoother, then more aggressive again. With Ducati, there are many adjustment options in this respect via the electronics. That doesn't stress me out, I just have to get used to it. The aerodynamics are better for my feeling for the front wheel and positive for my future. It looks like the aero package of the GP23 allows more variation in the set-up."

For Alex, it was no surprise that brother Marc was ahead of him in the timesheets at the end of testing at 5pm. "Lap times were not the main focus for me, it was about my feeling on the bike," emphasised the 27-year-old. "We achieved what we expected from this test. It wasn't the best day to draw conclusions. We have a lot of work ahead of us in Malaysia and Qatar when the conditions are better."

On Tuesday evening, Alex could no longer remember earlier statements that it was important for him to be faster than Marc at the first test. "He's always been fast here, he made the same step as me last year," said the younger of the Márquez brothers. "I know exactly what he's going to say about the bike. Now we no longer have to keep the secrets to ourselves, we can share them. Today each of us concentrated on our tasks, we haven't had time to talk. I am sure that he will take the team to a higher level - I have to take advantage of that. For me, this is a good opportunity to grow as a rider."

Results Valencia test (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431