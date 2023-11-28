Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati): Without doubt into the break

MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia only finished 11th at the Valencia test, but his good feeling with the 2024 engine was much more important. He was not surprised by his new Ducati brand colleague Marc Márquez.

When asked on Tuesday evening how good the GP24 felt, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia gave the thumbs up with a broad grin. The Ducati factory rider's focus was on the new engine. "I only wanted to test things related to the engine because it was important to have no doubts."

"I am satisfied with the test, which we completed in a good way, even though the conditions were not good at all with the strong wind. The engineers can be satisfied with their work because they managed to bring a new engine that works at least as well as the old one - and I already had a better feeling in certain areas. This is fantastic because these are the areas I had on my wish list. We can be very happy with the start. We couldn't have had a better start to the holidays!"

"We knew that today would be a crucial day," said the world champion, emphasising the importance of the one-day test. "In the past two years, we have always gone into the winter with doubts about the innovations. 2021, because we had tested in Jerez in incredibly good conditions and everything simply worked very well. After that, however, the first tests at the beginning of 2022 were a disaster. Last year, we left Valencia without really being convinced of many things, which is why we had a lot of work to do in Malaysia."

This year's Valencia test, on the other hand, gave the 26-year-old Italian a good feeling. "The changes to the new bike are not very big. It's very similar, but just the fact that we started the same in certain aspects is very good - and some aspects were already better. That's why I'm very happy."

When asked, Bagnaia went into more detail: "We have improved the corner entry. We still need to improve the power delivery, but we have time for that. We went in the opposite direction last year and the power delivery was too smooth. I prefer a bike with better throttle response. You can feel the power with the 2024 bike," he added with a grin.

Of course, the question about the prominent newcomer to the Ducati camp, eight-time world champion Marc Márquez, who finished fourth on his debut with the GP23, was unavoidable at the Valencia test.

"I didn't see any data from him today, but I had already said that he would finish the test in first place when his switch to Ducati was announced. I wasn't far off the mark," recalled Pecco. "He will have fun with our bike. It certainly looked smoother than last season."

Valencia test results (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431