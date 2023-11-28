Raúl Fernández (Aprilia/5th): "Feeling super good"

Raúl Fernández had nothing to remind him of his CryptoDATA RNF past today, and the highly talented Spaniard caused a clean surprise with 5th place on his debut on the RS-GP23.

Rául Fernández set the fifth fastest time today at the first one-day winter test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, after also shining with fifth place on Sunday - the best MotoGP result in two years for the 2021 Moto2 runner-up.

The Spaniard was looked after by the Aprilia test team, as the employees of the CryptoDATA RNF racing team, which is in the process of being dissolved, were no longer allowed to work for Fernández following the termination of the Dorna contract with the previous Aprilia customer team. They are still under contract with RNF and would otherwise have risked never being paid their outstanding November salaries because they were effectively working for a rival team.

"That was an amazing day, wasn't it? I don't know why, but I feel super good," summarised the Aprilia rider, who was allowed to ride an RS-GP23 for the first time after having ridden an RS-GP22 from last year for the entire 2023 season and completed 64 laps today.

"We set off in the morning on the old bike, so we were on the same pace and lap time as the weekend in a flash. But as soon as I jumped on the new bike, I got faster and faster. In the end, the lap time was a second better than at the Grand Prix, even though it was a difficult day with a lot of wind and cool temperatures."

"We got the opportunity to test the new soft front tyre from Michelin. That was good, because we didn't feel comfortable with the medium tyre today. Jorge Martin tried the medium tyre and crashed immediately."

"I'm happy with our performance because the pace was much better. The feeling with the bike and especially the confidence with the front was much better. Overall, I feel very comfortable on this bike. Aprilia has done a good job with this bike. For me, the development is going in the right direction and we know what we need to do to become even more competitive. I think I also gave the engineers very good feedback today so that they know where they need to tweak over the winter."

A fortnight ago in Malaysia, Raúl had taken a different tone, denouncing the fact that he doesn't get any new parts from Aprilia, that the bikes have too many kilometres behind them and that nothing new is ever fitted apart from the tyres.

"We can now prepare for Sepang, because we have also identified the weak points of the motorbike. And the engineers already have ideas for the future," added Rául Fernández.

Where can the RS-GP23 be improved? "I don't like the way the engine reacts when I open the throttle. The turn-in behaviour suffers a bit as a result. But that's not a problem for me, because I'm primarily putting pressure on the front tyre. We definitely have to improve if we want to close the gap to Ducati."