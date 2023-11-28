Maverick Viñales (Aprilia/1st): "No surprise"

Maverick Viñales took pole position in the season finale at the weekend with a time of 1:28.931 minutes. However, he and his crew made two mistakes with their tyre choice in the sprint and main race and had to settle for 4th and 10th place. The Aprilia works rider finished Tuesday's test at the top of the timesheets again with a time of 1:29.253 minutes.

"It was no surprise that we were fast. We still hold the all-time lap record. We made big mistakes with the rear tyre at the weekend. That was confirmed today, because I was able to set a 1:29 pace with the medium tyre. This confirms that we could have fought with Pecco and Zarco in the race," said the 28-year-old Spaniard on Tuesday evening, before going into more detail about his working day.

"We worked in a very clever way today, trying to understand really well the direction for next year. We had a few different swings to understand the direction. One swingarm gave us a lot of positive aspects, which was great. Other important things were the wings, a slightly different shape on the tank and the seating position. That was good to confirm so that I feel more comfortable on the bike. I think I made a step because I can ride the bike better and use the tyres better, so I can be more precise."

"Another important thing was to improve the start," said Viñales, referring to the issue repeatedly raised by the Aprilia riders. "I think this is a priority - and compared to the starts on previous weekends, we have improved a lot. That is very good. The system is the same as we have always used, only the power delivery is completely different - and the difference is huge. We always struggled when the clutch engages, a few metres after the start it was very aggressive and difficult to manage. We have improved this, making it easier to start, easier to be faster and easier to be more precise."

Another weakness of the RS-GP, which occurred again and again last season as the race weekends progressed: as the grip increased, the Aprilia riders fell behind. With this in mind, is it even more significant to finish the one-day test after the World Championship finale in first place?

"We have understood very well what was going on since Sepang. We have understood which balance is the right one at high grip levels and also for the new tyres. We confirmed it again here at the weekend and at the test. That gave us a lot of room to understand the parts," explained Viñales. "Because you understand very quickly what is going in the wrong direction. This makes it easy to test a part because it is now very clear from the data. Aprilia can also work on always giving me this balance on the track. It was very important that the guys understood this, even if it was at the end of the season, because it opened up a different perspective for the new bike."

Valencia test result (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431