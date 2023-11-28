Brad Binder (KTM/2nd): Late podium ceremony and top time

Brad Binder had little fun with the new camouflage aerodynamics at the Valencia test. But he only lost 0.028 seconds on the best time and

Brad Binder made Red Bull KTM happy every day with his performances in Valencia, and after second place in the sprint and third place on Sunday, he shone once again today at the first day of winter testing in Valencia with an excellent second place, just 0.028 seconds behind World Champion Maverick Viñales.

By the way: On Sunday, Binder had only been moved from fourth to third place afterwards, because Fabio Di Giannantonio had received three penalty seconds after his second place (too little air pressure in the front tyre). The podium ceremony was long over when the news reached Red Bull. But the team around crew chief Andres Madrid and Tex Geissler had the presence of mind to improvise a podium ceremony for Brad in the pits. The podium was only about 8 cm high and 30 cm wide, but a bottle of champagne was ceremoniously presented and a note with the inscription "3rd" was stuck on the podium. Brad took a deep swig and then splashed every mechanic.

"My boys are a 'bunch of legends'," grinned the fast South African today before the last media debrief of the year.

"That was a normal day of testing," summarised the fourth-placed driver in the evening. "I started off in the morning with our base bike from the weekend. Everything felt quite good. Afterwards we tried out a new aero package, which had some negative effects that were not very good. The good thing is that our technicians can now get back to work and hopefully keep the good parts of it. We also tried new exhausts, which changed the torque curve a bit. That felt pretty good."

"I rode the whole day with the medium compound at the rear and front. It was only at the end that I had a soft rear tyre fitted to go on the hunt for times again and find out what we could still achieve. I managed one fast lap, then I had a small crash," reported Brad. "Apart from that - it's all good. I was pretty fast at the end, which surprised me because I was riding all day on tyres that didn't allow a top time. It's amazing what a difference such soft tyres make. That was a different level."

"Now I'm happy that we can go into the winter break with a second place. We can now relax and the guys can go back to the factory. Hopefully they have learnt something from what we tried today so that we can perform even better in Sepang."

Jack Miller spent a lot more track time with the new camouflage aerodynamics than Binder. "I tried it, but I didn't like certain things right from the start. Jack didn't mind the negative aspects as much, so he spent more time with this aero package. I didn't see anything positive with it, so I had this aero body removed," said the 2016 Moto3 World Champion.

Valencia test results (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431