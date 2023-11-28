CryptoDATA CEO: Peace talks with Dorna

The Romanian Ovidiu Toma, head of CryptoDATA, owed Dorna around half of the costs for the naming rights to the Austrian GP. Now the RNF team owner is faced with a shambles.

The euphoric long-term MotoGP plans of the CryptoDATA-RNF-Aprilia customer team have gone up in smoke after twelve months. CryptoDATA Managing Director Ovidiu Toma declared on 4 November 2022 at the team presentation on Friday evening at the Valencia GP: "We want to fight for podium places in two or three years."

And his global strategy expert Bogdan Maruntis, a founder of CryptoDATA, added: "We have an unlimited contract with RNF. Our planning extends to the end of 2026 for the time being, but the cooperation will continue beyond that date because we are partners, shareholders and friends."

The acquisition of the majority shareholding in RNF Racing Limited was announced at the time. Razlan Razali remained Teamprinzpal and retained 40 per cent of the shares, while CryptoDATA managers Toma and Maruntis bought 60 per cent of RNF.

Now the RNF cart is deep in the mud. The "MotoGP Selection Committee" (consisting of FIM, IRTA and Dorna) yesterday withdrew RNF's licence for 2024. Aprilia Racing has cancelled the contract for 2024, thus depriving the RNF team of its business basis. The banks are expected to call in some loans.

The American Justin Marks, racing driver and owner of the Trackhouse NASCAR team, is interested in taking over the Aprilia MotoGP customer team and is prepared to employ the entire technical staff.

Word got around the Valencia paddock today that Crypto Data CEO Ovidiu Toma was in Madrid at lunchtime to hold peace talks with Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, after threatening legal action against the Spanish World Championship promoter in a childish Twitter post yesterday.

SPEEDWEEK.com conducted an interview with Ovidiu Toma on Sunday. Here we publish the second part of the interview.

Why was Razlan Razali dismissed as team principal before the Valencia GP?

Razlan didn't lose his job, I want to make that very clear. But there were some business decisions that we asked him to explain. As board members and shareholders, we wanted to hear why he made certain decisions as team headmaster. It is our right to know why things XY happened. It's about the budget and expenses. The day after we asked him to provide these explanations and explain his plans for the future, he himself resigned because he felt too much pressure from the co-owners. That happened three weeks ago, but we are gentlemen and did not announce it.

We allowed him to stay on board until the end of the season.

He only resigned from his position as team director. He could not resign as a partner.

We are now carrying out an internal audit and checking the accounts of RNF Racing Limited. Then we will see if we can proceed further. We want to find out whether or not Razlan overstepped his mandate in terms of expenses and his activities. I don't want to publicise any details, but we are anything but happy with some things. But these are internal events and I don't want to say anything about them and throw mud at anyone until everything is clear and decided.

In German we say: Success has many fathers, failure is an orphan. Is that a cause of the problems?

There is no problem. But some people are talking and saying a lot.

The goals for 2023 were not achieved. There were only three top 5 results with Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández. The riders finished the World Championship in 16th (Oliveira) and 20th.

2023 was a transition year. We knew we could achieve results, maybe not. It was our first year with Aprilia, we had two riders coming from KTM. That's why we assumed that we might have to make concessions in terms of performance and results.

But we knew: it's motorsport, it's about business and racing. All these perspectives form a team. From various points of view, we were successful this year. From a motorsport point of view, we didn't achieve the results we had hoped for, but that's not the end of the world.

And this has not affected our intention to continue.