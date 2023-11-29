Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati): "Valencia test is shit"

VR46 Academy student Marco Bezzecchi was the fastest Ducati rider on the Ducati GP23 at the official MotoGP test in Valencia on Tuesday. The Italian spoke openly about Pecco Bagnaia and Desmo newcomer Marc Márquez.

Marco Bezzecchi set the third fastest time of the day at the MotoGP winter test in Valencia on Tuesday, just 0.093 seconds behind Maverick Viñales (Aprilia). With Fabio Di Giannantonio, Bezzecchi now has an unexpected new team-mate and compatriot at his side.

The GP23 Desmosedici caused "Bez" difficulties at the start: "At the beginning, the set-up was not ideal for this bike. But fortunately we made some changes. Matteo and the team then made it possible for me to ride better. It was then a good day."

"The engine is different from the GP22 version. It is very fast. But the throttle response in the first phase is different." When asked, he said: "I'm not sure if it's better - I haven't had enough time on the bike for that. But it's different, that's for sure!"

"The biggest problem was not the engine. I had to get used to the characteristics in terms of the changeover on the brakes at corner entry. I had a bit of trouble finding the confidence on corner entry like I did with the old bike. Step by step I have adapted and understood many things, but I am not yet satisfied. But it's only the first half day of testing with the GP23; more was not possible because of the cool temperatures."

After all, Bezzecchi was the best Ducati rider. "Ah okay! Yes, that's good - but it doesn't mean anything! The Valencia test is actually shit!"

From Bezzecchi's point of view, was the Ducati GP23 built for Pecco Bagnaia? "I don't know if the bike was built for Pecco - he also had the same problems at the beginning. I don't think it was built for Pecco, it was just meant to be a fast bike. You have to understand every new thing first."

Bezzecchi continued: "A change, even if it's positive, is always a change, especially when you've spent a year building up automatisms. Pecco was definitely very quick at the end and he rode the bike wonderfully, as did Jorge. Even though they have different riding styles, they were both able to adapt. I hope that I can also adapt in time."

On the specific difference to the GP22, "Bez" stated: "It's the way you apply the brake and then hold it - that's the difference."

On the performance of Marc Marquez on the Gresini Ducati, Bezzecchi said. "Everyone knows that Marc is fast. I expected that and wasn't surprised. Nobody was surprised. The bike is competitive. We know that Marc is fast. Nobody can say that he is not a fast rider in this championship. I followed him because he slowed down and then didn't go out. But he rode very well, I saw him a few times."

The championship bronze medallist and three-time season winner then emphasised: "I always rode alone on Tuesday, the whole day in fact. But it wasn't because I wanted to, but because I couldn't find a rider. And I saw a lot of aero changes on the screens..."

Results Valencia test (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431