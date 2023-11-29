MotoGP Awards with lots of beats, light and glamour

Promoter Dorna celebrated its champions in the MotoGP classes. The "Beats: Lights Out Gala" was held at the Pabellon Fuente San Luis in Valencia, accompanied by the music of pop singer Ana Mena.

Gavin Emmett and Alina Marzi from ServusTV hosted the programme and there was plenty to celebrate. Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi received their medals as the top three in the MotoGP World Championship, Pedro Acosta, Tony Arbolino and Fermin Aldeguer were honoured from the Moto2 class, Jaume Masia, Ayumu Sasaki and David Alonso from Moto3 and Mattia Casadei, Jordi Torres and Matteo Ferrari from MotoE.

Ducati was honoured as the winner of the MotoGP Constructors' World Championship, Prima Pramac Racing as the winner of the team classification. Marc Marquez received the "Agostini Award" for the best overtaking manoeuvre of the year - a title voted for by the fans.

Red Bull KTM Ajo and Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP won the team classification in the Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships, while Kalex and KTM took the constructors' title in these classes.

The "Tissot Pole of Poles Awards" went to the three world champions Bagnaia, Acosta and Masia. Bagnaia also received a new car for winning the "BMW M Award".

The evening was rounded off with a performance by Spanish pop singer Ana Mena, who had already waved the chequered flag in Sunday's Grand Prix.