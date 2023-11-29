Alex Rins marvels at Yamaha: "Completely different bike"

Alex Rins lined up in 19th position on the Yamaha at the end of the official Valencia MotoGP test on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Spaniard was 1.3 seconds off the best time set by Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) and a good half a second slower than team-mate Fabio Quartararo, who had already given him a warm welcome to Yamaha on Monday.

"I felt quite good with the bike. We split the day into two parts. In the morning I rode with Fabio's setup, it was all about reeling off laps. It was also about getting the handlebar position and the footrest settings right. In the afternoon, we then concentrated on a lot of laps and tried out two different fairings. As far as I can judge the bike, one of these variants works better."

How does the Yamaha feel compared to the Suzuki, which Rins was on before his injury season with Honda in 2023? "It's a pretty different bike. I can turn into the corners with more pressure on the front brake. That's good - we can make up ground in terms of lap times. The bike feels quite smooth - more than I expected. We still have to adapt the electronics to my riding style and the ride-by-wire as well."

"At the moment, the difference between the engine concepts is not the biggest difference, but the aerodynamics. With the Yamaha, I had quite a few wheelie tendencies in strong winds. The bike turned in well, but I had to note the wheelie problem. When we tried the other fairing, I had fewer wheelies. From that point of view, the difference disappears from the engine."

Regarding the use of the concession advantages in terms of testing, Rins said: "We are working on the planning. More test days means we can try more things."

When do you want to insert more tests in 22 MotoGP races? "Maybe at the shakedown - I don't know. My wife is not happy - maybe she didn't realise we were going to the shakedown. I feel good because it gives me the feeling of being better prepared for the new season."

Rins is working with Yuta Shimabukuro again at Yamaha, whom he knows from his time at Suzuki: "It's good that we have him in the team. He has a lot of experience with the Suzuki and he then spent a year at GASGAS with the KTM. I realised that I had made a good decision. He asked for a similar set-up to what we had at Suzuki and it worked well. So we have a lot of things to test and try - that's good!"

Results MotoGP test Valencia (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3. Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431