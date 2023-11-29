Augusto Fernández (KTM): "Great day for Pedro"

The MotoGP test day in Valencia brought no significant insights for Augusto Fernández from the Tech3 team. Instead, he had a box seat at the KTM debut of his new team-mate Pedro Acosta.

The first appearance of Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta was one of the new combinations, alongside Marc Márquez' switch to the Ducati saddle, that attracted the most interest on Tuesday in Valencia. His team-mate Augusto Fernández (26) was able to follow the first laps of the highly-acclaimed rider up close. "I still remember my entry into the MotoGP world very well," said the then also newly crowned 2022 Moto2 World Champion, recalling his first laps on the Tech3 GASGAS team's KTM.

"What you have to understand first as a rookie are the extremely late braking points. Then you feel your way up to the cornering speed." As we know, this learning process went well for Augusto Fernández in his first MotoGP season. As a reminder, he always finished in the points in his first eleven Grands Prix. He has high hopes for his younger compatriot. "He is undoubtedly fast, it was a great day for him. I even saw him testing the rear device several times," said the seven-time GP winner, slightly amused by his new team-mate's willingness to experiment.

"I didn't have a particularly exciting day. We tested some new settings for the electronics and then I went out with part of the new aero package, such as the new front wing and the rear spoiler. In general, we tried out some parts that Binder and Miller had on their bikes in the last races."

The 114-time GP participant has words of praise for Michelin's tyre development. "I tried the new, soft front tyre. It suits the KTM well. It moves a lot less, gives you more confidence and is comfortable to ride." Nevertheless, he didn't really want to go to the limit. "The wind was too strong for me to really attack. I didn't want to take any unnecessary risks. But at least it was a little less cold than at the weekend. I'm now looking forward to the Sepang test."

Results MotoGP test Valencia (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3. Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431