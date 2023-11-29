Praise from Joan Mir: Finally improvements on the Honda
Total failures at seven Grands Prix, a total of 26 World Championship points, 22nd place in the overall standings: the first year in the official Repsol Honda team was devastating for 2020 MotoGP World Champion Joan Mir. Mainly because month after month went by without the longed-for improvements to the RC213V works bike.
However, something is obviously finally happening at the largest motorbike manufacturer. Mir was 13th in the premier class field at Tuesday's test without setting any times and was surprised at how relatively easy it was for him to ride the prototype for the 2024 season. "I am happy. We've been waiting a long time for improvements to become noticeable. Now the bike is finally working. And the results and lap times are there straight away. I had a good pace on every run, I felt strong throughout the day," said the 26-year-old from Mallorca, rubbing his hands together.
Honda made the most obvious step in terms of grip. "We've been complaining about a lack of grip all year and now the grip is suddenly better," said Mir. "The bike has also become lighter, which helps a bit with braking and turning in. I have much more feeling and feedback on the front wheel."
He still had his doubts on Tuesday morning, as strong gusts of wind swept through the pit lane. "I was worried because it's always difficult to make comparisons and judge modifications in windy conditions. But despite the wind, I could feel the improvements. That's a good sign," said Mir.
In the afternoon, he tried out some details for the setup on the front wheel, which is why he spent a comparatively long time in the pits. "Nevertheless, I was pretty fast on my last outing on used tyres, with lap times in the low 1:30s. Those are the times you need in the race to be at the front - fantastic," he beamed.
The next step for the February tests in Sepang after the two-month winter break is a few updates to the electronics. "Now that we have more grip, I would like the electronics to no longer interfere so much with the power delivery, so that I can control the power more with my wrist. This is a particular advantage when the tyre grip decreases," explained Mir. "That's how I had it as a Suzuki rider, and that always made us particularly strong towards the end of the race."
If Honda fulfils Mir's next wishes, the current number 2 in the team could make a surprising comeback at the top of the world - and raise the question of whether Marc Márquez might have defected to Ducati at the wrong moment.
MotoGP test results Valencia (28 November):
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min
2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec
3. Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093
4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171
5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263
6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648
10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769
13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824
15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899
16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030
18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223
19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311
20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723
22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059
23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431