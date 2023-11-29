Fabio Di Giannantonio: Sobering up on the old bike

He was the stand-up guy of the last Grands Prix: Fabio Di Giannantonio saved himself from unemployment with an impressive MotoGP final spurt and docked with VR46 Ducati for 2024.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (25) immediately felt at home with his new VR46 team. The frustration after his podium loss at the Valencia race, where he was penalised from second to fourth place due to low tyre pressure, was quickly forgotten. "I'm over it now. The images of a great race and this second place remain in my head. Whether I had a few percent too little tyre pressure is of secondary importance to me."

As always, the Roman's focus was on preparing for next season. "My new team welcomed me with open arms. That was wonderful. I was helped enormously to settle in. They always found the right tone. Sometimes as a pro driver, then again as a team newcomer, as a little baby. I've already learnt a lot on this first day."

Naturally, the 2018 Moto3 runner-up was excited to sit in the saddle of a Desmosedici GP23 for the first time. "I did the first laps on my old Ducati." According to him, however, it was more about shaking off the after-effects of the extensive Sunday celebrations at the end of the season.

But then it was time for the first laps on a Ducati of the current vintage. "This bike rides differently. I realised that straight away. The set-up had to be adjusted a little so that I felt really comfortable. The connection between throttle response and grip is different. Just the way you sit on the bike is different. You have to reorientate yourself. The riding feel is already Ducati-like. But there are many subtleties to rebalance."

"Diggia" was satisfied with his lap times and the final seventh place in the timesheet on the Valencia test day. "I know that the Ducati GP23 will be a fantastic bike for next season. The working method between Gresini and VR46 is different. Both in terms of methodology and personnel. I don't want to make a big comparison. I am a Gresini kid. But on the other hand, I'm looking forward to the new challenge."

Results MotoGP test Valencia (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3. Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431