Jack Miller: Brake lever mixed up with the clutch

After his bad luck at the Valencia Grand Prix, where he crashed while leading the race, Jack Miller turned his attention to the future and gave the Red Bull KTM team some homework for next season at Tuesday's MotoGP test.

Clearly visible on Jack Miller's new KTM prototype in camouflage livery was a wider, steeper and generally futuristic-looking aerodynamic design. Other details, such as a modified engine management system in view of the new regulations, according to which the racing petrol must contain a minimum of 40 percent synthetic fuel from 2024, remained hidden from the naked eye.

Miller, like many of his MotoGP colleagues, sighed because of the strong wind, but still managed a huge amount of work and finished the day in ninth place, 0.648 seconds behind the leader.

"The wind was rubbish, but otherwise it was a good day. We worked on a few things and now have a rough direction for next year and what needs to be done over the winter," summarised the Australian in his usual succinct manner.

He was reluctant to go into detail about the new aerodynamics of the RC16. "It has advantages and disadvantages, like most aerodynamic aids. We left the new aero on all day, simply because we wanted to collect as much data as possible. I am a firm believer in the method of learning to understand a particular aerodynamic shape thoroughly, because only then can you draw the right conclusions and improve it further."

Miller still did not reveal exactly what the advantages of this aerodynamic shape are - only when asked again did he agree that it is about additional grip and better turn-in behaviour. "That's the positive. The negatives include the spinning of the rear tyre and the crosswinds, which always caused us problems," explained Miller. "But that's always the case with aerodynamics. You have to try to distil the positives and incorporate this knowledge into another new version."

Among the other details that Miller and his crew delved into were the electronic riding aids. "We have a completely new philosophy when it comes to managing the electronics. We already changed the strategy for the engine brake a few weeks ago, now it was the turn of the traction control. Because you can't rewrite software that has been developed over twelve months in a week," Miller continues. "I also tried a different handbrake and almost stalled the bike on the way back to the pit lane because I mistook this lever for the clutch."

As far as the new concession rules are concerned, Miller is amazed at Honda's generous treatment of free engine development. "They won a race, we didn't. Nevertheless, Honda gets a lot - and we get nothing," he marvelled.

Results MotoGP test Valencia (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3. Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431