Fabio Quartararo hopes that Yamaha will tick differently in 2024

"We had a lot of work to do on the new bike," said Fabio Quartararo after the first winter test in Valencia, who felt much better on Tuesday than in the feverish days before. "We made a step forward with the aerodynamics, but this has changed the balance of the bike a bit. We didn't have enough time to adjust this because we started an hour later in the morning. First of all, we had to produce a carbon aero package, which was a prototype. We also have to change a lot of details. I expected more - we are still a long way from the top guys. The same distance as before. One point is the excessive wheelie tendency, another is that we would like to improve the turning via the aero package. We have also tried a new chassis, which is not great. The engine is a tiny bit better, but very similar to the one from this year. To make better use of aerodynamic aids, you need more engine power."

The Frenchman lost 0.769 seconds on Maverick Vinales' (Aprilia) best time, but it is not yet clear which configuration he will use for the Sepang test at the beginning of February.

Yamaha has been given the concession of being allowed to test more next season due to the new concession rules. "We will be in Malaysia for six days, which will give us enough time to try everything out," said Quartararo. "It will be much warmer and not as windy as in Valencia."

The unsuccessful Japanese manufacturers Yamaha and Honda will also receive additional engines for 2024. Will more test days and more engines be enough to return to the top? "I don't know," said the 2021 World Champion. "The important thing for me first is to reduce the gap - it's too big. Hopefully the three extra days of testing in Malaysia will ensure that we are closer in Qatar. Yamaha has changed its mentality, they now work more like the Europeans. We want everything to go faster. The important thing will be how we can improve the bike between February and July, some innovations have to come extremely quickly - that's the key. Then we will see what their attitude really is."

Results MotoGP test Valencia (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3. Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093

4th Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431