Marc Márquez: Forearm surgery after the Valencia test
Marc Márquez finished his first working day on the Desmosedici GP23 on Tuesday in Valencia in fourth place and with a meaningful smile; on Wednesday morning, the 30-year-old Spaniard had a scheduled surgery in Madrid.
"In the second half of the season, I suffered from compartment syndrome in my right arm," the eight-time world champion revealed via his social media channels. "We solved the problem with Dr Ignacio Roger de Oña and his team in order to be ready for 2024."
Compartment or muscle compression syndrome is a widespread problem among motorbike riders: increased tissue pressure causes poor blood flow to the muscles, leading to pain and numbness. As a result, two other MotoGP riders, Rául Fernández and Fabio Di Giannantonio, have already undergone surgery this season alone.
Results of the Valencia test (28 November):
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min
2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec
4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171
5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263
6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648
10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769
13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824
15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899
16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953
17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030
18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223
19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311
20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723
22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059
23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431