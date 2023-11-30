Marc Márquez: Forearm surgery after the Valencia test

Gresini Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez underwent an operation on Wednesday to counteract "arm pump" complaints and be ready for the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.

Marc Márquez finished his first working day on the Desmosedici GP23 on Tuesday in Valencia in fourth place and with a meaningful smile; on Wednesday morning, the 30-year-old Spaniard had a scheduled surgery in Madrid.

"In the second half of the season, I suffered from compartment syndrome in my right arm," the eight-time world champion revealed via his social media channels. "We solved the problem with Dr Ignacio Roger de Oña and his team in order to be ready for 2024."

Compartment or muscle compression syndrome is a widespread problem among motorbike riders: increased tissue pressure causes poor blood flow to the muscles, leading to pain and numbness. As a result, two other MotoGP riders, Rául Fernández and Fabio Di Giannantonio, have already undergone surgery this season alone.

Results of the Valencia test (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431