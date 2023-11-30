Enea Bastianini (Ducati): What Marc is already doing better

Enea Bastianini was satisfied with his feeling on the new Ducati after the one-day Valencia test. With a view to 2024, he also took a closer look at Marc Márquez and Pedro Acosta.

"I'm happy because I'm going into the break with a good feeling. My first impression of the new bike was better straight away. The difference with the 2023 bike is not big, but it's better," emphasised Enea Bastianini. "First of all, we made changes to the set-up because I never had the chance to test and try anything during the season. This alone has solved some of our problems. In addition, the new bike works a little better everywhere. That's good. Pecco and I tried a few different things - and 80 per cent of the things I tested worked."

However, the Ducati works rider still sees room for improvement, particularly in the braking phase. "We have improved in terms of turning, but we still need to improve a bit on corner entry. That's still a bit of a critical point. I certainly need the Sepang test for that, but we already have a clear idea and also the comparison with Pecco's data from this phase. That is something I will try in Sepang. It would also have been important for me to chase times in Valencia, but with the wind the conditions were not right for that," said Enea with a view to eighth place and 0.543 seconds behind the best test time of Maverick Viñales (Aprilia).

After his four victories and third place in the 2022 World Championship, Bastianini switched from the GP21 to the GP23 when he was promoted from Gresini Racing to the factory team from Borgo Panigale a year ago. The changeover was difficult for the Italian for a long time, partly because he was out of action for two and a half months right at the start of the season due to a broken shoulder blade.

The switch from the GP23 to the GP24 proved to be less arduous. "Yes, because the difference is smaller than between the GP21 and the GP23. In some respects, however, we have also returned a little in the direction of the GP21. The engine is strong and, as I said, overall the bike was a bit better everywhere," affirmed the 25-year-old Italian.

The focus at the Valencia test was also on a newcomer on the GP23, six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez finished his first working day as a Gresini Ducati rider in fourth place. Bastianini also took a closer look at his new brand colleague: "His style was really good right from the start. He rides a bit like I expected. He got to grips with the bike straight away and didn't take long to adapt. I think he will be a thorn in the flesh in 2024. If this season was already complicated, then next season will be even more complicated for everyone," he added with a grin. "But there will also be other surprises."

Although Enea did not meet Marc on the track, he did take a look at the eight-time world champion's data. "It wasn't the most urgent thing, but when I saw that I had a good feeling and we had solved our problems a bit, I was curious to see what he was doing - and he takes turn 8 like no other Ducati rider. He takes it really fast, as if he wasn't braking, but above all he turns very quickly. So you can already see that he's faster than us at certain points. But his lap was of course a time chase."

The MotoGP debut of Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta was also remarkable. "I saw Pedro halfway through the session, his riding style is super nice. He is already fast and will probably be competitive from the first race. He looks fantastic," said Bastianini, praising the rookie from the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team.

Valencia test results (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1'29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431