Pedro Acosta's MotoGP debut: "Better than I dreamed"

GASGAS-Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta felt visibly comfortable on his first day on the RC16 at the Valencia test. At the same time, however, he also warned: "We have to be realistic."

Although Pedro Acosta is only 19 years old, expectations are high for the MotoGP rookie. After all, he won the Moto3 title straight away in 2021 with the best World Championship debut of all time. In the Moto2 class, he then replaced none other than Marc Márquez last year as the youngest GP winner and this season also as the youngest world champion in the category, which has existed since 2010.

On his debut on the RC16 in the colours of the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team on Tuesday in Valencia, the teenager kept up with the best time set by Maverick Viñales (Aprilia ) with a gap of 1.223 seconds.

When asked how long it would be before Acosta would also be fighting for the title in the premier class, he replied with a laugh: "I hope not too long." But then, in his considered and, for his age, very mature approach, he said: "We're not going to talk about the world championship now, because that would be stupid after a day of testing. I'm not going to talk about me now, I'm going to talk about the bike: it's going to be so competitive - I don't know if it will be next year or the year after, but I'm convinced that it will be very competitive very quickly. You can't imagine how many people are working on the bike."

This was actually the aspect that impressed the Moto2 World Champion the most on his first day in the GASGAS-Tech3 garage. "I was really surprised how many people are there and listen to the comments as soon as you come into the pits. I was therefore quite nervous when I stopped in the pits for the first time," he admitted with a grin. "But it was nice to see how much support we get from the factory and how many people in KTM colours are also in our pits to listen and help me ride this bike."

Acosta quickly seemed to feel comfortable on the big bike. "I really enjoyed it," he enthused. "It's true that I don't like being 20th, but it's a good result for the first day," he said, referring to his 18th place in the timesheets of the one-day Valencia test.

"It was better than I had dreamed," was Pedro's assessment after his MotoGP debut. "We also have to be realistic. I can't come here and say: 'I'm going to smash the lap record'. I'm super happy that my gap was between 1 and 1.7 seconds throughout the day. That range was great for me. You can also see that if I improve by a few tenths, I can get close to the top 10. The difference from first to last is not that big. But the thing is that small things make big differences. For example, on my last flying lap I was 0.6 seconds behind going into the third sector, but then I lost everything in the last sector. These are things we need to understand. But it was a very good first day."

A late crash did nothing to change that. "The crash happened because I made a mistake in turn 1. Then I had a wobble between turns 1 and 2 and I was too far to the left to make the second turn," explained Acosta. "But if I'm honest, I saw Maverick and Rins with crazy cornering speed beforehand and thought to myself: 'I can do that too'."

"Nothing happened. We now know that it might be better to wait one more lap and crash like that. To be honest, it was completely my fault. But it was also good to understand what I can't do," added the Spanish super talent.

Valencia test results (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1'29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431