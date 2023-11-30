The new Trackhouse-Aprilia team will soon be ready to go

Dorna is expected to present the new owner of the Aprilia MotoGP customer team in the foreseeable future.

The six MotoGP customer teams have signed five-year contracts with Dorna Sports S.L to participate in the World Championship from 2022 to 2026. These are Pramac Ducati, LCR-Honda, Mooney VR46, Gresini Racing, GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 and CryptoDATA-RNF Aprilia.

However, the Romanian-Malaysian racing team has recently experienced a great deal of turbulence. While CryptoDATA CEO Ovidiu Toma explained in an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK.com in Valencia on Sunday that he had invested 7 million euros in the racing team over the past year and did not expect to have ended up in a racing series where dictatorship reigned, the unpaid invoices would only account for 1 per cent of the annual budget, which is estimated at 11.6 million euros.

At the same time, when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com, Toma admitted that CryptoDATA had not yet paid Dorna € 700,000 from the naming rights deal for the Austrian GP.

But this contract has nothing to do with the racing company "RNF Racing Limited", in which CryptoDATA holds a 60 per cent stake via the company "CDT SPORTS AND MEDIA SRL", Toma explained. The deposed team headmaster Razlan Razali owns 40 per cent of this deeply indebted company.

The contract for the naming rights to the Austrian Grand Prix has been agreed with "EAI Technologies". "That's a separate company with a different shareholder structure," said Toma, trying to shed some light on his corporate jungle.

In any case, the company "RNF Racing Limited" lost the basis of its business activity on Monday, because first at midday the "MotoGP Selection Committee" first stopped the licence to participate in the MotoGP World Championship and in the evening Aprilia Racing terminated the two-year contract for the supply of the bikes for Raúl Fernández and Miguel Oliveira.

Meanwhile, Toma announced a lawsuit against Dorna.

On Tuesday, Ovidiu Toma, who did not make any friends with his mud-slinging, then met with Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta in Madrid. The intention was to clear the air. Because by the time Ovidiu Toma gets a court date, his MotoGP contract, originally agreed until the end of 2026, could have expired anyway.

SPEEDWEEK.com already reported at the weekend that Dorna had been contacted by a group of wealthy US investors who would like to take over a MotoGP seat.

The turbulence at RNF is not entirely inconvenient for Dorna, as the interested party from the USA is the successful businessman Justin Marks, who won the final at Phoenix Raceway with Ross Chastain and his Trackhouse NASCAR team on 5 November 2023.

Chastain, a "watermelon farmer" from Alva, Florida, lost the 2022 NASCAR championship title for Trackhouse by just 700 metres to Ryan Blamey of Team Penske.

Last year, Trackhouse team headmaster PJ Rashidi made a unique move at the request of Marks: Finland's Kimi "Iceman" Raikkönen, the 2007 Formula 1 world champion in a Ferrari, was lured to the USA for a NASCAR stock car adventure after ending his Formula 1 career at the end of 2021. Raikkönen competed for the Trackhouse Project 91 team.

Rashidi had already arranged Raikkönen's NASCAR appearance for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the USA in 2011.

In 2024, the Trackhouse Tram in the USA will have a new lucrative main sponsor in the form of the "Busch light" beer brand.

Team owner and racing driver Justin Marks will now invest in the Formula 1 of two-wheeled sport and take over the previous RNF-Aprilia customer team with its riders and technicians. A delegation from Trackhouse with consultant Jeremy Appleton (formerly with Alpinestars and Triumph) came to the Austrian GP in August to make initial contacts.

For Dorna, the arrival of Trackhouse is a "win-win" situation, as Razali's team has lost its main sponsor three times in the last three years (Petronas left after 2021, then WithU, now CryptoDATA) and has not exactly proved to be a model of stability.

The MotoGP World Championship is set to grow in the huge American market, and a serious and long-term planning partner like Justin Marks with a passion for motorsport at the highest level fits perfectly into this concept.

It is not yet known whether the Americans will make any financial concessions to the current RNF owners and, for example, take over the leasing contracts for the trucks and hospitality in order to be ready for the coming season more quickly and at the same time alleviate Toma and Razali's financial worries.

In the MotoGP World Championship, Dorna allocates the MotoGP slots free of charge. And if a racing team goes into liquidation, the holders of the commercial GP rights take back these slots.

In Formula 1, on the other hand, different laws apply. There is the so-called "anti-dilution fund". This is basically an entry fee that every new F1 team has to pay - totalling an incredible $200 million.

However, this horrendous sum is not paid to World Championship promoter Liberty Media or even the FIA, but is divided among the existing F1 teams.