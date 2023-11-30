Gresini verdict on Marc Márquez: "Brilliant start"

Hardly anyone was surprised that Marc Márquez rocketed to fourth place on his Ducati debut during the MotoGP test in Valencia. What Gresini team manager Michele Masini had to say.

"We are tired after the long season, but after the first day of testing we can hardly wait for the new season to start," said Gresini team manager Michele Masini after the first day of testing for newcomer Marc Márquez.

He had every reason for a mischievous grin, as the older of the Márquez brothers roared to fourth place in Valencia on Tuesday, losing just 0.171 seconds to the best time set by Maverick Vinales (Aprilia). Surprisingly for a few, Marc was also faster than his brother and team-mate Alex on his debut on the Ducati GP23.

"The feeling was right, the atmosphere was great," emphasised Masini. "We did an excellent job on both sides of the pits, even though we weren't able to complete as many laps as we had hoped due to the windy conditions. It was a brilliant start to a new chapter."

For the first time in his MotoGP career, Marc Márquez rode a motorbike other than a Honda, and for the first time he had a new crew chief at his side, Frankie Carchedi. The smaller Gresini Racing Team also does things differently to the big Repsol Honda works team. "We are working in our own way and will continue to do so - we know that there is a lot of work ahead of us. We will know more after Sepang, when we have covered a lot of kilometres," he said, referring to the Sepang test from 6th to 8th February 2024.

The fact that Alex and Marc Márquez will have to ride this year's GP23 bike in 2024 and will not have the latest material from Borgo Panigale does not worry Masini. After all, the Faenza-based squad also won two sprints (with Alex Márquez) and the Qatar GP (with Fabio Di Giannantonio) last season with last year's bikes.

"We have a whole year's worth of data, so it will be crucial for us to get the best out of the first races," announced the Italian. "With next year's calendar, it will be an intense season. We don't have much time to rest because we have to prepare everything for Sepang. Everyone spends Christmas with their families, then it's back to business."

Valencia test result (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431