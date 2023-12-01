Pecco Bagnaia: Second BMW M Award in a row

Pecco Bagnaia received the top model of the first BMW M high-performance car with electrified drive as the winner of the BMW M Award for the second time in a row at the season finale in Valencia.

As in the previous year, the winner of the BMW M Award 2023 is Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia. This season, the Ducati works rider once again delivered remarkable qualifying performances. Bagnaia consistently achieved top positions in qualifying, securing his second victory in the BMW M Award ahead of time at the Thailand GP.

Over the entire season, Bagnaia took pole position seven times and started from the front row a further eight times. He collected a total of 369 points for the "BMW M Award" classification, 93 points more than his closest rival Jorge Martín.

"Congratulations to Pecco Bagnaia! His speed in qualifying was particularly impressive this season," said BMW M Managing Director Franciscus van Meel at the award ceremony. "The fact that he was able to secure victory in this year's BMW M Award ahead of schedule speaks for itself. Hats off to this achievement! We are delighted to be able to honour this top driver with our top model and are sure that he will have a lot of fun with the BMW XM Label Red."

Van Meel added: "With his second win in a row, Pecco joins the ranks of illustrious names who have also won the BMW M Award several times. These include MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, who has won a BMW M car a total of three times and is now very successful on four wheels as a BMW M works driver with BMW M GT3 racing cars."

"Welcome back to the BMW M Award ceremony and congratulations on your second consecutive win, Pecco Bagnaia," said Dorna CEO Ezpeleta. "Pecco has regularly been at the top of the timesheets in qualifying this season and has more than earned this award. Our thanks go to our close partner BMW M for recognising our riders' performances in qualifying with this coveted award for the 21st year. The BMW XM Red Label seamlessly continues the series of fascinating winning cars and I wish Pecco lots of fun with his new high-performance car."

"Winning the BMW M Award for the first time last year was great. And even then, I set myself the goal of repeating that this season," explained Bagnaia. "So I'm very pleased that I've actually managed to do that. Even if it looks like it was a walk in the park this year, it wasn't."

"Because every qualifying session was extremely closely contested. That's why I'm proud that I was able to prevail against all my rivals again. A big thank you to BMW M for this fantastic honour. And I promise: Next year I will do my best to win the BMW M Award again," promised the MotoGP champion.

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3. Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.