Pol Espargaró: "The last race was very emotional"

Pol Espargaró closed an important chapter in his career with the GP in Valencia. After 10 years in MotoGP, the Spaniard contested his last race as a regular rider, which he finished in the points despite a crash.

The race Sunday in Valencia was anything but easy for Pol Espargaró. On the one hand, the 32-year-old Spaniard had to endure the emotions of his last outing after ten years as a regular MotoGP rider. On the other hand, he suffered a crash in the GP. However, the GASGAS-Tech3 rider was not discouraged and finished the race two laps behind leader and champion Pecco Bagnaia.

And because he finished fourteenth, he was awarded two points at the farewell performance. The rider from Granollers, who will take on the role of MotoGP test and replacement rider for the two teams Red Bull KTM and GASGAS Tech3 in 2024, said about the crash: "I tried to stop Fabio Quartararo from getting past me, so I braked as late as possible."

"It was my only chance to keep him behind me, because I couldn't accelerate well. But then I braked a bit too hard and lost control of the front. But the bike was still okay and I finished the race - actually in the points. Up until that moment, I was less than 10 seconds behind the leaders, so I think it was one of the best races of the year," said Pol, giving himself a good testimonial.

And the younger of the two Espargaró brothers admitted: "It was very emotional, especially on the grid. Every time I looked up, I saw all the people and riders around me. I felt that tense atmosphere that always prevails before the races and that you sometimes hate and sometimes really miss."

"I have the feeling that a chapter of my life is now closed. Of course, I will try to recover from the crash at the Portugal GP and become competitive again. But I think it will be different when I race again. Nevertheless, I hope that I can show good races again," said Pol.

And the twenty-third placed rider in the World Championship also emphasised: "I will certainly need some more time this winter, because some muscles need more time to recover than I had expected. Of course, the doctors warned me and said that it could take three months, but also a year and a half, because you never know when the nerves will be fully recovered. And I've only regained 40 per cent of the strength in some muscles. That doesn't bother me at first when I'm on the bike, but as soon as I have to cover longer distances, my body gives up."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.