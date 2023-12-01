Takaaki Nakagami: "The first impression is good"

Takaaki Nakagami finished the Valencia test in 21st position, but the Japanese rider from the LCR Honda Idemitsu Team was still positive about the test. "I didn't want to make a mistake in the last few minutes," he emphasised.

Takaaki Nakagami and his LCR Honda Team had an extensive test programme to work through on Tuesday and there was plenty for the Japanese rider to do. The fact that he only ended up 21st on the timesheet was no great cause for concern, as the 31-year-old reported afterwards.

"I was only able to test the latest specification at the very end of the session and only did a few laps with it. First impressions are good, the engine characteristics and grip were an improvement and the bike is also very light and therefore more manoeuvrable," said Nakagami.

This year's eighteenth-placed rider in the World Championship also emphasised: "I took over the riding position from Zarco, who unfortunately crashed at the last moment in the fourth corner. That's why it was late until everything was repaired."

"I didn't want to make a mistake in the last few minutes and wanted to get a first impression of the bike, and as I said, it was really good," added the LCR Honda rider, but also put things into perspective: "At the next test in Sepang, we will have different parts and a different engine, so we'll have to wait and see. But I could feel a certain potential."

Valencia test result (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431