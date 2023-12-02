Ducati Corse: Enea Bastianini remains in the Lenovo team

If Jorge Martin had won the MotoGP World Championship, he would probably have been transferred to the Lenovo team. Now Enea Bastianini will continue to ride there alongside Bagnaia.

In recent weeks, Ducati Corse has been considering whether the marvellous Jorge Martin should be promoted to the Lenovo Ducati factory team for 2024 instead of Enea Bastianini. "If Jorge had won the world title, we would have had to take this into consideration," explained Ducati Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti. "That doesn't mean it will happen, but we have thought about it, even though we promised Bastianini his place at Lenovo again in the summer."

"If Pecco becomes world champion, the only personnel change at the Lenovo and Pramac teams will be Johann Zarco's position, which will be taken over by Frano Morbidelli," explained Ciabatti ahead of the finale in Valencia, where Bagnaia successfully defended his title.

But the numerous sponsors of the Lenovo team naturally want the two best riders in the Factory Team, because the brand and team championships are also at stake. Ciabatti: "Jorge Martin has had a fantastic season, perhaps even better than Bastianini's 2022 if you look at his successes in the sprint races and so on. Also, the number 1 is always an important feature if you want to reward or compensate your sponsors."

But Pecco Bagnaia will continue to wear the number 1. And Bastianini manager Carlo Pernat explained four weeks ago at the Malaysian GP: "Ducati confirmed Enea's place at Lenovo in writing by email at the end of August. This document is valid."

And Pernat made it clear that he would demand a large sum in compensation if Bastianini were to be transferred to Pramac despite the confirmation. "Because in this case, our personal sponsors will pay much less than they would for a place in the renowned factory team," explained Pernat, who makes no secret of the fact that he wants to place Bastianini (four MotoGP victories with Gresini in 2022, third in the World Championship) with KTM for the years 2025 and 2026.

Ducati Corse cannot carry out this personnel change without Bastianini's consent anyway.

The outstanding Jorge Martin, who has taken four pole positions, four Sunday GP victories, three second places and nine sprint victories this year, was approached again last Sunday about the promotion to Lenovo. "If I haven't shown enough so far, then I'll probably never ride in red," he sighed after the crash with Marc Márquez.

Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, mentioned on Tuesday that the Spanish MotoGP vice world champion deserved a place in the Lenovo factory team. "But there are only two places, and we have to honour the contracts," said the world champion's boss.

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3. Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.