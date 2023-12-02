Lucio Cecchinello (LCR): Turbulent season with Rins

The LCR Honda team had every intention of continuing to ride with Alex Rins in 2024. However, the Spaniard felt badly treated by Honda - and went to Yamaha.

Lucio Cecchinello's LCR Honda team celebrated an unexpected MotoGP triumph in April in Texas with Alex Rins, the first since Cal Crutchlow, who has won three races in the premier class for LCR.

The joy did not last long, however, because firstly Rins felt that he was badly treated by HRC, for example he was first given a Kalex chassis when it had long since been put aside by Marc Márquez. That's why he switched to Monster Yamaha, where he will be Fabio Quartararo's new team-mate in 2024.

SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to LCR Honda team owner Lucio Cecchinello (51) about the turbulent 2024 MotoGP season, which suffered a major setback at the Mugello GP when Rins suffered a serious injury (complicated tibia and fibula fracture) and then only managed a top ten finish (9th place in Japan).

Lucio, Alex Rins was visibly disappointed that he was not treated like a factory rider at Honda, even though he had an HRC contract and was apparently promised factory equipment. What was the agreement with HRC?

It was the intention that he would get factory material. He was clearly promised "updated parts" in the contract, but availability had to be guaranteed. And HRC decides when the new parts are delivered.

This clause is very important in order to avoid misunderstandings. HRC always intends to equip the satellite team with competitive parts. However, there may be problems with delivery times from external suppliers. Such incidents are not under HRC's control. That is why this clause is in the contract.

In addition, the factory team first tests the new components on different tracks before they are produced in larger quantities? And sometimes new parts don't prove themselves in practice?

Correct. That's exactly what has happened sometimes this year.

Stefan Bradl, for example, really liked the feeling of the German chassis, which was designed by HRC. But Marc Márquez favours the Japanese chassis with the HRC design again after the summer break.

On Sunday after the Le Mans GP, Marc Márquez was full of praise for the Kalex chassis, because he was able to set the same lap times as at the start until shortly before the end of Sunday's race. He was fighting for a podium place and then crashed in the finish. Marc only returned to the Japanese TSR chassis at Assen after Saturday.

I don't remember these details exactly.

But what I can say: It can happen that a rider finds a chassis with a certain specification possibly good in Jerez or in Le Mans. But that doesn't mean that it is the perfect chassis for all race tracks.

That depends on many factors, for example the grip of the tarmac, the nature and speed of the corners, which generate different forces, requirements and loads.

Marc Márquez and Joan Mir tried out the Kalex chassis for the first time at the Monday test after the Jerez GP.

Yes, you have a lot of tight and slow corners there, a lot of hard braking zones, not very high speeds. So you favour a certain type of chassis there. The track layout at Le Mans is similar. But then you come to Silverstone or Mugello, for example, and suddenly you realise that the chassis doesn't work optimally on these tracks.

Alex Rins was certainly not happy that three weeks after the Le Mans GP in Mugello he was still not allowed to try out any of the five Kalex chassis. You could hear his displeasure there. He worked very closely with Kalex in the Moto2 World Championship.

Unfortunately, I don't know the details in this context.

Unlike Repsol Honda, your team still used Kalex chassis until the season finale?

Yes, Taka Nakagami still rode with it at the last Grand Prix.

But I can reveal that Alex Rins tested the German chassis in Indonesia after his injury. He then decided to return to the chassis he used in Mugello.

This means that different riders have different opinions on this chassis. It depends on the driving style, probably also on the circuit layout.

Valencia test results (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431