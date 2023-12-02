Razlan Razali: Huge successes & bitter defeats

Malaysian Razlan Razali has made a name for himself in motorcycling and motor racing over the last 15 years, even if the last two years as MotoGP team owner (WithU-RNF-Yamaha 2022) and CryptoDATA-RNF 40 per cent co-owner have been very bumpy.

The WithU team competed in 2022 with Andrea Dovizioso and rookie Darryn Binder, the CryptoDATA-Aprilia-RNF team last season with Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández. They still achieved four top six results, although five-time MotoGP winner Oliveira had to take three injury lay-offs.

Razlan does not want to comment publicly on the details of the rift with the major Romanian CryptoDATA shareholders (they own 60% of the racing company RNF Racing Limited), as he is operating in a minefield. The RNF cart is deep in the mud, as the two MotoGP slots were lost on Monday; Aprilia Racing cancelled the contract for the 2024 customer team on the same evening. This means that RNF has lost the basis of its business, namely the operation of one of the eleven MotoGP teams.

The new Trackhouse Racing team of US millionaire and NASCAR team owner Justin Marks is waiting in the wings and will take over the remains of the RNF team from 2024 to 2026, including most of the technical staff and team manager Wilco Zeelenberg. The team is set to be unveiled in Italy in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Ovidiu Toma and Razlan Razali are sweeping up the sad remains of the worthless RNF racing team, which has lost the slots and the two riders Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández, who were always under contract with Aprilia Racing anyway. RNF no longer has anything except a bad reputation and a bad impression. This is because the trucks, trailers and hospitality are leased. Although the team operated with a budget of 11.6 million euros in 2023, it doesn't even own the chairs, tables and cutlery in the hospitality centre.

Razlan Razali was Managing Director of the Malaysian state-owned Sepang International Circuit from 8 October 2008 to 8 April 2020. In this position, he acted as promoter for successful events for MotoGP, Formula 1, Superbike and the World Endurance Championship.

Shortly after taking over the Sepang CEO job, Razali launched an extensive and exemplary national youth programme for Malaysian motorbike youngsters, as he needed local heroes for the Sepang GP. Zulfahmi Khairuddin then missed out on victory in the Moto3 World Championship race in Sepang 2012 in the Red Bull KTM-Ajo team by just 0.028 seconds against world champion Sandro Cortese, his team-mate. Malaysian Hafizh Syahrin roared from 24th on the grid to second place in the 2017 Moto2 rain race in Sepang!

That's why the Malaysia MotoGP event has always been completely sold out since 2015.

At the same time, Razali acted as team principal of the Petronas Sepang Circuit Racing Team, which was owned by the Sepang Circuit and initially only competed in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes, but acquired the two MotoGP slots from Jorge Martinez in June 2018.

The new squad caused a sensation in MotoGP in 2019 when it was chosen by Yamaha as the exclusive Yamaha customer team instead of Tech3 and presented a promising rider duo in Fabio Quartararo and Franky Morbidelli, who have already celebrated six GP victories each in 2020. Morbidelli finished the season as the best Yamaha rider in second place in the Riders' Championship.

In 2021, "El Diablo" was promoted to the Yamaha works team - he won the World Championship and finished as runner-up in 2022.

However, the negative spiral began for Razali at the Austrian GP in August 2021, when the Petronas marketing boss did not extend the three-year contract with the team due to old differences of opinion.

Razali had long since given up the lucrative job as Sepang Circuit CEO and then decided at short notice to take over the Yamaha customer team for 2022 on his own and continue as team owner.

Razali suffered his first financial setback when his long-standing team manager Johann Stigefelt and his Swedish company presented themselves as the owner of the Petronas SIC team's trucks, trailers and hospitality.

Razali insisted that Stigefelt's company was only used as a conduit for Petronas' sponsorship money and that all the property belonged to the SIC racing team. But this could not be proven, and the new WithU Yamaha team had to make all the disposals again.

Following the collapse of the RNF team, Razlan Razali decided to start a new chapter in his career. "I now have a new position as 'Independent Motorsports Consultant'," said Razali, whose uncle Dr M. was twice Prime Minister of Malaysia, the second time he came into office at the age of 94.

Razali continued: "In future, my focus will once again be on talent development and sponsorships for two-wheeled sports."

"It was an amazing time," summarised the versatile motorsport manager Razali. You only get the opportunity to own and manage a MotoGP team once in a lifetime. We now know what victories feel like and we have also accepted defeats. I have worked with the best team members from all over the world. We discovered a future world champion in Fabio and a near-world champion in Franky. Then in 2021 we had the greatest of all time, Valentino Rossi, on the team in 2022. Then a legend like Dovi, plus a newcomer like Darryn Binder and finally the fastest dentist in the world in Miguel and the future champion Raúl. The team was my extended family, it was my second home, and we should be proud of what we have achieved and what we have become."

"What lies ahead now," asks Razali. "It will be another new beginning, but a different one, and I will approach the next developments with the utmost excitement and encouragement."

As Winston Churchill once said: "There's no shame in falling down, only in staying down."