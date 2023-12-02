VR46: Better served with "Diggia" than HRC with Marini?

"It is a success to have Luca Marini, the third rider after Bagnaia and Morbidelli, in a works team," explained Mooney team boss Uccio Salucci. In return, he got a winning rider in "Diggia".

Mooney VR46-Ducati team director Uccio Salucci had wished on Saturday evening in Sepang (11.11.) that Repsol-Honda would decide and announce by Friday in Qatar (17.11.) whether Luca Marini will ride there in 2024 alongside Joan Mir. However, 16 days passed before Repsol and Mooney VR46 confirmed the news. The following day, Marc Márquez's successor took a seat in the HRC pits and tested the Honda RC213V last Tuesday.

The HRC managers had initially only offered Luca Marini (26) a one-year contract, which he showed no interest in. When the Japanese company put a two-year works contract on the table, Marini, his manager Francesco Secchiaroli and Valentino Rossi came to an agreement with the Honda Group. After exactly 20 years, a member of the Rossi family is once again riding a factory Honda in the premier class.

After three MotoGP years, Marini was longing for a works contract; he only received a current Desmosedici GP22 from Ducati in 2022, but in 2023 he was clearly outshone by team-mate Marc Bezzecchi (three MotoGP season victories), and a new Ducati works bike of a current vintage was not on the cards.

Although Valentino Rossi's brother remains very grateful and closely associated with the VR46 Riders Academy, he longed for a change of scenery after finishing eighth in the 2023 World Championship and, at the age of 26, for more independence from his big brother. What's more, no serious MotoGP rider would turn down a lucrative two-year contract with the glorious Repsol team anyway, especially when he has only two pole positions and two podiums (3rd place in Texas and Doha 2023) in 56 MotoGP appearances, but no wins.

In the VR46 environment, Luca "Maro" Marini has always been accused of being under contract primarily because of his relationship to the nine-time world champion.

And sometimes Uccio Salucci and Valentino Rossi find themselves in a dilemma and in a conflict of interest: on the one hand, they have to find the best solutions for their VR46 riders, on the other hand, they need sponsors worth millions for their own MotoGP team, which will be financed by Pertamina Lubricants (Indonesia) from 2024 to 2026, as well as strong riders for the motorbike supplier, which will most likely be Yamaha in 2025 and 2026.

If the rider's well-being was always the priority, Marco Bezzecchi would have had to be transferred from Mooney VR46 to Prima Pramac Ducati for 2024. Now the slower Franco Morbidelli, who finished 7th in Sepang, has hit the jackpot and taken over from Zarco.

Luca Marini is better off financially. After the departure of Marc Márquez (annual salary at HRC approx. 18 million euros), HRC had enough money in its petty cash to make the switch from the Desmosedici to the problematic Honda palatable to "Maro" with a compensation payment of 2 to 3 million euros.

And after the cancellations of almost a dozen riders, from Acosta and Oliveira to Zarco, Aleix Espargaró, Viñales, Pol Espargaró and Toprak Razgatlioglu, HRC needed a top ten rider as badly as a vegetarian needs fruit and vegetables.

But after Fabio Di Giannantonio's parade performances at the last five Grand Prix (3rd place in Phillip Island, victory in Doha, 2nd place in Valencia), the future Pertamina Lubricants VR46-Ducati team may have drawn a better lot with "Diggia" than Repsol with Marini.

Marini scored 52 world championship points in the last five Sunday races, Di Giannantonio 75, significantly more than runner-up Jorge "Martinator" Martin (55). World champion Pecco Bagnaia, with his strong nerves, even scored a whopping 101 points from Australia to Valencia thanks to five podium finishes in a row!

One thing is undisputed: Di Giannantonio will have the more competitive bike in his hands in 2024. This was already evident at the test in Valencia five days ago.

Results of the Valencia test (28 November):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431